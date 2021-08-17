IntelyCare Announces Partnership With DailyPay to Provide Nursing Professionals Faster Access to Earned Pay

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelyCare , the leading intelligent workforce management solution for post-acute facilities, has teamed up with DailyPay to enable nursing professionals to access their earned income on-demand. The partnership gives IntelyCare employees, known as IntelyPros, more financial flexibility during this challenging economic period for healthcare workers.

With DailyPay, IntelyPros can now elect to retrieve a portion of their pay on the same day that they work their shifts. Since the new benefit launched, 70% of eligible IntelyPros have enrolled. Those using DailyPay have seen their earned income from a shift transferred directly into their bank accounts. The instant access to their earnings makes it easier for these IntelyPros to pay for essentials, such as food, transportation, childcare, and other expenses that directly impact their everyday lives.

"The first time I completed my shift with DailyPay, about 15 minutes later, I got a notification that my DailyPay Balance went up," said Brianna Douglas, a certified nursing assistant from Lynn, MA. "I cashed out and took my kids to a nice little dinner and we had fun. With a job like mine, those things make a difference."

Providing faster access to income is just the latest example of how IntelyCare is breaking the traditional confines for the typically overworked and underpaid nursing community. As new COVID-19 variants begin to again threaten public health, nurses are fleeing the profession in record numbers and the country could soon suffer a shortage of 1.1 million nurses . Therefore, to keep nursing professionals happy, healthy, and by the bedside, it is imperative that the specific causes of this exodus be addressed.

"As a country, we can no longer afford to turn our backs on nurses. Fewer nurses mean more deaths and that's simply a fact," said David Coppins, CEO and co-founder of IntelyCare. "Nursing is inordinately taxing and stressful. To effectively do their jobs and avoid burning out, nurses need facilities to provide appropriate nurse-to-patient ratios, as well as flexibility in scheduling. And nurses must be compensated appropriately."

At the height of the COVID-19 crisis last year, nurses dramatically demonstrated their value when, at great risk to their own lives, they labored long hours caring for the sick. Nonetheless, for many nurses, the profession remains synonymous with overwork, low pay, too few benefits, and a general feeling that the healthcare system exploits them. It's precisely here – where the healthcare sector is weakest at supporting nurses – that IntelyCare contributes most.

The IntelyCare staffing-and-scheduling platform enables nurses to choose when and where they work, providing them with unprecedented control over their schedules. If a nurse wants weekends off or prefers certain facilities over others, IntelyCare's AI-powered matching tool recommends shifts based on those preferences. At a time when nurses say the healthcare industry provides too few safety nets, those nurses who become IntelyPros receive retirement benefits, health insurance, holiday and overtime pay, access to childcare benefits and 25% higher weekly wages on average.

"I love IntelyCare," said Douglas. "I get to set my own hours, my own days. If I need to leave early or come in a little later, I just let IntelyCare know and they get it all straightened out for me. It's amazing. I really don't have to talk to anybody to get my shifts. I just do everything through the app and it shows me all the information I need, including the rate."

DailyPay is the industry-leading technology platform that is architecting a new financial system for the future. Starting with pay, DailyPay is rewriting the invisible rules of money through its innovative technology platform. During the pandemic, the demand for DailyPay grew exponentially as companies realized the positive impact this technology offers employees and employers alike. According to recent research, when employers offer an on-demand pay benefit to staff, they hire 52% faster and retain workers up to 73% longer.

"As we continue to make our way through this pandemic, we rely on the frontline workers IntelyCare provides to keep us safe and healthy" said Jeanniey Walden, DailyPay chief innovation and marketing officer. "Working with IntelyCare to support these frontline heroes so they feel respected, trusted and valued is a true honor."

About DailyPay

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

About IntelyCare

IntelyCare is revolutionizing healthcare staffing, scheduling, and training by offering an enterprise workforce management platform combined with a gig-model staffing app for the long-term care market. Fueled by advanced data science, IntelyCare's technology empowers nursing professionals, facility administrators, and other healthcare heroes to transform the way they work by bringing flexibility, simplicity, and transparency to per-diem scheduling and staffing. Named No. 41 on the Inc. 5000 in 2020 and No. 1 on the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 in 2020, IntelyCare is the top-ranked nurse workforce management solution in the country and the fastest-growing private company in Massachusetts.

For more information, visit www.IntelyCare.com .

