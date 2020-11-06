Intense Buyer Demand Continues to Drive Hot Housing Market

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intense and persistent buyer demand is keeping the time on market for houses at incredible lows and pushing prices ever higher above 2019, according to Zillow's Weekly Market Report 1. Sales remain high above last year and are expected to stay robust in the coming months.



Time on market still short as pending sales stay high over 2019

Robust buyer-side demand persisted through October. For the fourth consecutive week, houses are typically staying on the market for 12 days, a full 17 days faster than last year.

Pending sales are up 19.7% year over year, though they have slowed 3.1% since last month and 1.3% since last week.

Scalding homebuyer demand keeps inventory in a vise-grip

Available inventory fell for the 23rd straight week and is now down 37.4% compared to last year. Demand for homes is still sky high, while current homeowners cite a lack of confidence in their ability to secure and afford a new home among reasons they're not selling .

. New listings dropped 7.4% year over year and 7.9% since last week.

Price growth over 2019 increases as hot market stretches further into fall

Median list prices have risen further above last year's figures every week since early May and are now up 11.8% year over year. List prices fell $500 since last week to $345,500 -- the first weekly drop since mid-April.

since last week to -- the first weekly drop since mid-April. Homeowners who decide to sell are benefitting from insatiable demand. Median sale prices rose to $289,625 in the week ending September 19 , up 12.5% over 2019.

Metropolitan

Area* Total For-

Sale

Listings -

YOY New For-

Sale

Listings -

YOY Newly

Pending

Sales -

YOY Newly

Pending

Sales -

WOW Median

List Price

- YOY Median

List Price

- WOW Median

Sale Price - YOY** United States -37.4% -7.4% 19.7% -1.3% 11.8% -0.1% 12.5% New York, NY -19.3% -0.8% 53.8% -0.3% 15.4% 0.0% 6.9% Los Angeles-

Long Beach-

Anaheim, CA -21.4% 3.6% -5.8% -6.3% 12.5% -0.1% 12.6% Chicago, IL -27.8% 3.2% 36.8% -1.2% 8.3% -0.7% 12.8% Dallas-Fort

Worth, TX -36.7% -21.7% 26.8% -1.2% 4.9% -0.4% 11.8% Philadelphia, PA -38.2% -5.4% 85.1% -0.6% 12.0% 0.0% 10.9% Houston, TX -30.4% 1.2% 33.3% 1.6% 10.1% 0.0% 8.5% Washington, DC -33.8% 0.3% 96.4% 1.3% 7.5% -0.9% 9.0% Miami-Fort

Lauderdale, FL -16.2% 0.0% 23.1% 0.7% 2.4% 0.1% 17.0% Atlanta, GA -34.2% -14.7% 13.1% 2.1% 9.1% -0.2% 11.3% Boston, MA -31.5% -2.1% -27.9% -11.0% 12.0% -0.4% 13.6% San Francisco,

CA -0.2% 50.1% 36.4% 4.9% 12.0% -0.4% 15.4% Detroit, MI -41.2% -12.6% 37.3% -0.9% 11.8% -0.2% 10.4% Riverside, CA -46.1% -17.0% 22.6% 2.1% 16.3% 0.0% 12.8% Phoenix, AZ -21.2% 9.8% 28.4% 1.5% 10.2% -0.1% 11.7% Seattle, WA -29.7% 5.3% 19.0% -1.8% 4.1% -0.4% 12.6% Minneapolis-St

Paul, MN -28.0% -4.1% 32.3% -1.7% 0.4% -0.6% 11.3% San Diego, CA -34.6% 6.6%



9.8% 0.0% 12.3% St. Louis, MO -40.1% -16.0% 26.5% -1.0% 4.4% -0.5% 15.3% Tampa, FL -35.5% -8.6%



10.6% 0.0% 12.3% Baltimore, MD -46.5% -13.4% 117.2% 2.7% 3.2% -0.7% 6.5% Denver, CO -38.3% 12.7% 24.0% -3.2% 6.3% 0.4% 7.8% Pittsburgh, PA -33.7% -10.2% 17.6% -0.6% 19.4% -0.5% 10.0% Portland, OR -37.0% 9.2% 33.0% 0.2% 12.1% 0.7% 10.8% Charlotte, NC -47.0% -4.9% -2.0% -1.2% 9.7% -0.1% 10.8% Sacramento, CA -41.3% 2.5% 26.4% 3.3% 15.3% 0.4% 12.8% San Antonio, TX -29.6% 4.7% 46.3% 1.8% 5.7% -0.4% 11.4% Orlando, FL -19.6% -3.8%



1.5% 0.0% 6.3% Cincinnati, OH -36.5% 3.0% 23.6% 2.3% 13.0% -1.5% 14.1% Cleveland, OH -41.0% 6.4% 49.1% -1.6% 3.3% -1.2% 12.8% Kansas City, MO -42.2% -1.7% 24.6% 0.7% 11.7% -0.6% 13.7% Las Vegas, NV -23.9% -7.1% 17.7% 0.3% 8.9% -0.2% 3.2% Columbus, OH -42.0% -9.6% 16.3% -1.0% 12.0% 0.4% 12.6% Indianapolis, IN -40.4% 9.5% 19.0% -1.8% 6.7% -1.0% 13.8% San Jose, CA -9.2% 73.6% -18.2% -2.6% 13.1% -0.4% 16.4% Austin, TX -40.0% 6.0% 27.0% 0.4% 23.1% 0.2% 16.5% Virginia Beach,

VA -40.1% 15.1%



3.9% -1.0% 8.0% Nashville, TN -30.9% -18.1%



4.8% -0.3% 7.0% Providence, RI -39.5% -9.3% -12.0% 3.2% 4.9% -0.1% 8.8% Milwaukee, WI -5.6% 15.5%



5.3% -0.4% 7.4% Jacksonville, FL -41.6% -5.7% 26.7% -6.6% 2.2% -0.8% 5.3% Memphis, TN -45.2% -17.3% 19.0% 1.1% 4.2% 0.9% 20.4% Oklahoma City,

OK -37.0% -36.5% 27.2% -3.5% 9.5% 0.0% 11.3% Louisville-

Jefferson

County, KY -44.0% -11.6% 18.6% -0.5% -1.8% -1.6% 13.4% Hartford, CT -40.7% 10.7% 49.8% 0.2% 11.6% -0.4% 11.5% Richmond, VA -44.6% 4.0%



17.7% 0.7% 9.1% New Orleans,

LA -44.5% -10.8% 24.2% -3.0% 12.4% 0.1% 8.9% Buffalo, NY -41.8% -11.7% 19.6% -2.0% 7.5% -1.3% 17.8% Raleigh, NC -44.7% -15.2% 12.7% 0.7% 11.1% 0.1% 13.6% Birmingham, AL -33.3% 16.1% 44.0% 1.5% -2.6% 0.0% 10.7% Salt Lake City,

UT -50.0% -13.3%



10.6% 0.5% 10.7%

*Table ordered by market size

**Sale price data as of the week ending Sept. 19

1 The Zillow Weekly Market Reports are a weekly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Economic Research and data is aggregated from public sources and listing data on Zillow.com. New for-sale listings data reflect daily counts using a smoothed, seven-day trailing average. Total for-sale listings, newly pending sales, days to pending and median list price data reflect weekly counts using a smoothed, four-week trailing average. National newly pending sales trends are based upon aggregation of the 38 largest metro areas where historic pending listing data coverage is most statistically reliable, and excludes some metros due to upstream data coverage issues. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research/.

About Zillow

Zillow, the most visited real estate website in the U.S., is building an on-demand real estate experience. Whether selling, buying, renting or financing, customers can turn to Zillow's businesses to find and get into their next home with speed, certainty and ease.

In addition to for-sale and rental listings, Zillow Offers buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase.

Millions of people visit Zillow Group sites every month to start their home search, and now they can rely on Zillow to help them finish it — with the same confidence, ease and empowerment they've come to expect from real estate's most trusted brand.

Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG).

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

http://www.zillow.com

