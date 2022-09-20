Intenseye Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Intenseye is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intenseye , an environmental health and safety (EHS) platform powered by cutting-edge AI, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"From day one, security and privacy are the core pillars on which we are building our software. The SOC 2 Type 1 attestation is just one of the many ways in which Intenseye is fortifying its security program," said Serhat Çillidağ, Co-founder and CTO, Intenseye.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Intenseye completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like Intenseye who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, Intenseye partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Intenseye executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC. Next, Intenseye will begin a months-long monitoring period as part of their SOC 2 Type 2 audit process where auditors will observe how well their controls are operating.

About Intenseye

Intenseye is a category defining environmental health and safety (EHS) platform powered by cutting-edge AI. Using existing cameras within facilities, Intenseye empowers EHS teams to see the unseen and save lives proactively. Intenseye identifies and analyzes 40+ EHS use cases with very high accuracy rates and protects 100,000+ workers for leading industrial groups and Fortune 500 companies in 23 countries across the globe. Intenseye received an investment of 4 million dollars in the seed investment tour in February 2021 and 25 million dollars in the Series A investment tour in September 2021. Intenseye has also been named on this year's Forbes AI 50 list: Companies making the most interesting and effective use of artificial intelligence technology in North America. For more information: https://www.intenseye.com .

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

Media Contact:

Juliet Travis

Liftoff Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Laika