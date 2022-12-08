Intensifying APAC Green Data Center Market Investment will Bring 7.4 GW of Renewable Energy Procurement Opportunity in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021-2027. Innovative battery technologies, development of centers aiming at a PUE <1.4, advanced IT infrastructure, and government push for green centers development are the key trends in the APAC green data center market. Underwater and floating data centers are gaining traction. Moreover, Beijing Highlander is among the leading companies focused on deploying floating and underwater data centers, boosting the APAC green data center market.

APAC Green Data Center Market

The Google has pledged to use carbon-free electricity and be water positive by 2030. The company has unveiled a new tool that shows the average mix of renewable energy used by its data centers. Google is also planning to launch renewable energy powered cloud regions in Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand.

In 2022, Google launched its Sustainability Seed Fund to be distributed among startups addressing sustainability challenges such as carbon emissions, biodiversity, waste, renewable energy, and the circular economy.

APAC Green Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 13.1 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 7.01 Billion Market Size - Power Capacity (2027) 1,907 MW CAGR (2021-2027) 11 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Key Leading Companies Prominent Data Center Investors: AirTrunk, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centers, Chayora, China Telecom, Chindata, Colt Data Centre Services, CtrlS Data Centers, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, GDS Services, Google, Global Switch, Huawei Technologies, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centres, Lotte Data Communication, Microsoft, NEXTDC, NTT Global Data Centers, Nxtra by Airtel, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Pure Data Centres, RackBank, Regal Orion, Sify Technologies, SpaceDC, SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage), STACK Infrastructure, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Tenglong Holdings Group, Vantage Data Centers, VNET, Yondr, and Yotta Infrastructure. Renewable Energy Providers: ACCIONA Energia, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), AGL Energy, AMP Energy, Avaada Energy, China Yangtze Power (CYCP), EDF Renewables, ENGIE, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, GreenYellow, JinkoSolar Holding, Meridian Energy, New Zealand Solar Power, ReNew Power Ventures, SB Energy, Shell, Sunseap Group, Suzlon Energy, Solargiga Energy Holdings, TATA Power Solar Systems, Trina Solar, TotalEnergies, The AES Corporation, Vena Energy, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology. Region Analysis Asia-Pacific Key Leading Countries China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Rest of SEA, and the Rest of APAC) Page Number 333 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3593

With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations. Foxconn has constructed a "green tunnel-like data center" in Guiyang, southwestern China. According to Foxconn, the facility's design criteria are based on minimizing energy consumption, with an average PUE (power usage effectiveness) of less than 1.1. This is accomplished using a natural ventilation system for cooling and eliminating a backup temperature control system. The data center does not require a cooling system, according to Foxconn, as it is a fourth-generation containerized facility with specialized servers created in a joint venture founded by Foxconn and HPE.

Key Highlights

Government Push Towards Sustainability

In July 2022 , the Government of Singapore lifted the data center moratorium, announcing its pilot project for facility development, under which operators can register for the pilot process by September 19, 2022 . The government has also issued specific criteria to be met to be eligible to develop centers under the pilot project.

, the Government of lifted the data center moratorium, announcing its pilot project for facility development, under which operators can register for the pilot process by . The government has also issued specific criteria to be met to be eligible to develop centers under the pilot project. On average, renewable power prices in the APAC are now roughly 16% higher than fossil fuel power costs across the project lifecycle. Renewable energy is between 12% and 29% cheaper than coal, the lowest-cost fossil fuel. India , China , and Australia are the top three leaders.

Government Interest in Curbing Carbon Emissions Driving APAC Green Data Center Market

The Chinese government released a Three-Year Plan for new data centers, demanding that new facilities be more efficient, have a PUE of 1.3, and be fully operational by the end of 2023.

India targets net zero by 2070 and aims to derive around 50% of its energy through renewable sources by 2030.

targets net zero by 2070 and aims to derive around 50% of its energy through renewable sources by 2030. Japan aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Due to higher energy efficiency, it generates every USD 1,000 of GDP using less energy than other countries like the US and Germany .

aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Due to higher energy efficiency, it generates every of GDP using less energy than other countries like the US and . Regional and state governments across various nations are concerned about global warming and GHG emissions.

Several governments in the region have announced plans to become carbon neutral between 2030 and 2050.

Renewable energy companies are partnering with governments to build and develop renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms.

How Does Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contribute to the APAC Green Data Center Market?

AWS has collaborated with water.org and WaterAid to provide access to clean water for over 250,000 Indians across Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

AWS is procuring energy from five renewable energy projects within APAC, including three wind and solar energy projects in Australia, a solar energy project in China, and one solar energy project in Singapore.

In September 2021, Amazon Web Services signed a power purchase agreement with Mitsubishi Electric. The cloud company signed a 22-MW solar power deal across more than 450 locations in the Tokyo and Tohoku regions.

A Significant Opportunity has been Identified for Renewable Energy Producers and Suppliers in APAC

With increasing requirements for renewable energy supply by hyperscale and colocation operators, there is an increasing need for energy generation via solar, wind, and hydro energy, among other sources, especially in APAC. Adani Green Energy (AGEL) plans to build a 25 GW renewable portfolio by 2025, comprising wind, solar, and hybrid power plants. Also, GreenYellow has partnered with Schneider Electric to provide turnkey programs for energy efficiency to large companies to enable these companies to meet their energy efficiency targets.

Prominent Data Center Investors:

AirTrunk

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

CDC Data Centers

Chayora

China Telecom

Chindata

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Data Centers

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GDS Services

Google

Global Switch

Huawei Technologies

Iron Mountain

Keppel Data Centres

Lotte Data Communication

Microsoft

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Nxtra by Airtel

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Pure Data Centres

RackBank

Regal Orion

Sify Technologies

SpaceDC

SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Tenglong Holdings Group

Vantage Data Centers

VNET

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure

Renewable Energy Providers

ACCIONA Energia

Adani Green Energy (AGEL)

AGL Energy

AMP Energy

Avaada Energy

China Yangtze Power (CYCP)

EDF Renewables

ENGIE

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

GreenYellow

JinkoSolar Holding

Meridian Energy

New Zealand Solar Power

ReNew Power Ventures

SB Energy

Shell

Sunseap Group

Suzlon Energy

Solargiga Energy Holdings

TATA Power Solar Systems

Trina Solar

TotalEnergies

The AES Corporation

Vena Energy

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Market Segmentation Analysis

Infrastructure

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Crac & Crah Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers



Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security and Fire Detection Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Geography

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Indonesia





Rest of SEA





Rest of APAC

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Related Research Report:

Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The Latin America green data center market was valued at USD 455 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 825 million by 2027. A green data center is focused on the sustainability of the data center. The region's increasing digitalization, previously underserved status, the shift to the cloud, the growing popularity of IoT and big data, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for high-speed streaming of online entertainment content are some of the major factors driving the growth of the data center market in Latin America. With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations.

Middle East and Africa Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The Middle East and Africa green data center market is expected to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2027 from USD 870 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Major cloud service providers in the region expect to expand their presence during the forecast period, which enhances the demand for wholesale colocation services in the region. The Middle East and Africa green data center will witness investments from cloud service providers, such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, and Tencent. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, Israel, Qatar, South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria witnessed commercial investments in deploying the 5G network.

Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global green data center market size is expected to reach USD 55.18 billion by 2027 from USD 35.58 in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2022 to 2027. One of the prominent features of the market is that it has helped companies reduce energy costs leading to substantial cost savings. Governments globally are bringing new policies in favor of the green data center market to curb emissions and power consumption from the facilities. For instance, Pennsylvania announced the construction of one of the largest government solar energy projects across the United States. The Pennsylvania PULSE project will involve the construction of seven large solar arrays at locations in Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and York counties, contributing toward a significant development in the North America green data center market.

APAC Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The Asia Pacific data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to cross $94 billion by 2027 from $64 billion in 2021. APAC is one of the most dynamic global data center markets, with increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, elevated smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market in APAC.

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

