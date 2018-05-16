To answer these questions, Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, is pleased to invite you to our live, complimentary webcast, "Intensifying Need for Electric Grid Transformation Sparks Growth Opportunities," on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT. The webcast will offer expert insight from Farah Saeed, Digital Grid research director for Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team.

The utility industry is known to be risk adverse, entailing a fairly long decision-making process for adopting new solutions. This can be a rather cost-prohibitive and time-consuming affair, especially for new market entrants, requiring steady advanced cash flow to participate. In the meantime, households and communities are moving ahead independently with adoption and are becoming more comfortable with smart and automated solutions that not only promote sustainability but also provide cost-effective options.

"Grid modernization initiatives or smart grid have been in progress for almost more than a decade in North America, driven in part by the concern for aging infrastructure, the ability to manage peak power load, as well as address growing interest for energy conservation and carbon neutralization," stated Saeed. "Unfortunately, existing services are often too rigid to support rapid innovation or trade high levels of quality assurance for deep application integration."

Key takeaways of the webcast include:

Receiving an in-depth view of emerging and cutting-edge solutions that are transforming the digital grid space





Learning about grid modernization initiatives





Obtaining insight on key stakeholders to determine who would be ideal strategic partners

