Intensity Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data in Solid Tumors for its Lead Asset, INT230-6, were Accepted for Two Poster Discussion Sessions and Three Poster Presentations at the Upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

New data from the combination of INT230-6 with ipilimumab

New data from the combination of INT230-6 alone or with pembrolizumab

First data from the Phase 2 INVINCIBLE study in early-stage breast cancer

WESTPORT, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that phase 2 sarcoma data, phase 2 breast cancer data and phase 1/2 solid tumor data from its ongoing cohort studies of lead asset, INT230-6, will be presented in two oral and three poster sessions at the upcoming 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held live at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, and online, from June 3-7, 2022.

Abstract Title: INT230-6 monotherapy and in combination with ipilimumab (IPI) across a broad spectrum of refractory soft tissue sarcomas (STS) [Intensity IT-01; BMS#CA184-592].

Presenter/First Author: Matthew Ingham, MD

Session Type/Title: Poster Discussion Session/Sarcoma

Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM EDT

Location: In-Person & On Demand | S404

Abstract Number: 11515

Poster: 420

Abstract Title: Effect of intratumoral INT230-6 on tumor necrosis and promotion of a systemic immune response: Results from a multicenter phase 1/2 study of solid tumors with and without pembrolizumab (PEM) [Intensity IT-01; Merck KEYNOTE-A10].

Presenter/First Author: Jacob Stephen Thomas, MD

Session Type/Title: Poster Discussion Session/Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM EDT

Location: In-Person & Live Stream | Hall D2

Abstract Number: 2520

Poster: 176

Abstract Title: Intratumoral (IT) INT230-6 can cause tumor necrosis In Vivo: Preliminary results of a phase II randomized presurgical window-of-opportunity study in early breast cancers (the INVINCIBLE study).

First Author: Angel Arnaout, MD, FACS

Session Type/Title: Poster Session/Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT

Location: In-Person & On Demand

Abstract Number: 605

Poster: 376

Copies of these materials will also be available on the Intensity Therapeutics website at https://intensitytherapeutics.com/events following completion of the live presentation.

About INT230-6

INT230-6, Intensity's lead proprietary investigational product candidate, is designed for direct intratumoral injection. INT230-6 was discovered using Intensity's proprietary DfuseRx℠ technology platform. The drug is composed of two proven, potent anti-cancer agents, cisplatin and vinblastine, and a penetration enhancer molecule that helps disperse the drugs throughout tumors for diffusion into cancer cells. In addition to local disease control, direct killing of the tumor by INT230-6 releases a bolus of neoantigens specific to the patient's malignancy, leading to engagement of the immune system and systemic anti-tumor effects. Importantly, these effects are mediated without the immunosuppression of concomitant systemic chemotherapy.

INT230-6 is currently being evaluated in several phase 2 cohorts (NCT03058289) in patients with various advanced solid tumors as part of Study IT-01. In 2019, the Company signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme (Merck) to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell and bile duct malignancies. In 2020, the Company executed a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in patients with advanced liver, breast and sarcoma cancers. In 2021, the Company executed agreements with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase 2 study in women with early stage breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE study) (NCT04781725).

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014 and has partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Intensity Therapeutics' plans, future operations and objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

917-633-6086

[email protected]

US Media Contact:

KOGS Communication

Edna Kaplan

781-639-1910

[email protected]

SOURCE Intensity Therapeutics, Inc.