Intensity Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data Presentation for its Lead Asset, INT230-6, in Breast Cancer, at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® in December

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that new breast cancer data from its phase 1/2 study IT-01 using novel lead asset, INT230-6, will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually and in-person at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from December 7-10, 2021.

Presentation Title: Safety and efficacy of INT230-6, a potential first-in-class intratumoral therapy, in monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab: Results from the IT-01 study [KEYNOTE-A10] in subjects with locally advanced, unresectable and metastatic breast cancer

Abstract: 541

Poster Number: P-5-16-13

First Author: Philippe Bedard, MD, FRCPC, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada.

Full Authors Block: Philippe Bedard1, Lillian L Siu1, Jacob Thomas2, Diana Hanna3, Anthony J Olszanski4, Nilofer Azad5, Giles Whalen6, Matthew Ingham7, Syed Mahmood8, Lewis H Bender8, Ian B Walters8 and Anthony El-Khoueiry2. 1Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada2USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA;3USC Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, CA;4Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA;5Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baltimore, MD;6UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester, MA;7New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY;8Intensity Therapeutics, Inc., Westport, CT,

Session: Treatment: Therapeutic Strategies - New Drugs and Treatment Strategies

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 7:00AM – 8:30AM Central Standard Time

The presentation shall be accessible on the "Publications, Papers and Posters" section of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com/news/publications-papers-and-posters/ on December 10, 2021.

About INT230-6

INT230-6, Intensity's lead proprietary investigational product candidate, is designed for direct intratumoral injection. INT230-6 was discovered using Intensity's proprietary DfuseRx℠ technology platform. The drug is composed of two proven, potent anti-cancer agents, cisplatin and vinblastine, and a penetration enhancer molecule that helps disperse the drugs throughout tumors for diffusion into cancer cells. In addition to local disease control, direct killing of the tumor by INT230-6 releases a bolus of neoantigens specific to the patient's malignancy, leading to engagement of the immune system and systemic anti-tumor effects. Importantly, these effects are mediated without the immunosuppression of concomitant systemic chemotherapy.

INT230-6 is currently being evaluated in several phase 2 cohorts (NCT03058289) in patients with various advanced solid tumors as part of Study IT-01. In 2019, the Company signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme (Merck) to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell and bile duct malignancies. In 2020, the Company executed a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in patients with advanced liver, breast and sarcoma cancers. In 2021, the Company executed agreements with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase 2 study in women with early stage breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE study) (NCT04781725).

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014 and has partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Intensity Therapeutics' plans, future operations and objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.

