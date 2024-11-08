Intensity Therapeutics Selected for Oral Podium Presentation in a Late-Breaking Session at the 2024 Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society (Sarcomas) Meeting

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), ("Intensity" or "the Company") a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumorally injected cancer therapies intended to kill tumors directly and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that its Phase 3 trial has been selected for an oral podium presentation at the 2024 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) on November 16, 2024. Dr. Christian F. Meyer MD, Ph.D will be making the oral presentation highlighting completed Phase 2 results and the INVINCIBLE-3 (Phase 3) randomized soft tissue sarcoma trial design and important study criteria. The annual CTOS conference runs from November 13 to 16, 2024 in San Diego at the Grand Hyatt.

Presentation Details

Session 11: Trials in Progress/ Late Breaking Trials

Moderator: Palma Dileo, MD (she/her/hers) – University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Moderator: Steven I. Robinson, M.B.B.S. (he/him/his) – Mayo Clinic

Paper 78 - A MULTICENTER, RANDOMIZED, PHASE 3 STUDY OF INTRATUMORAL INT230-6 (SHAO, VINBLASTINE, CISPLATIN) COMPARED TO STANDARD OF CARE THERAPY IN SELECTED METASTATIC SOFT TISSUE SARCOMAS: INVINCIBLE-3 TRIAL.

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM PST

Location: Harbor Ballroom

Author: Albiruni Abdul Razak, MB BCh, BAO, LRCP & SI – Toronto Sarcoma Program, Princess Margaret Cancer Center

Presenter: Christian F. Meyer, MD PhD (he/him/his) – Johns Hopkins University

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company that applies novel engineered chemistry by enabling its aqueous cytotoxic-containing drug product, INT230-6, to mix and saturate the tumor's dense, high-fat pressurized environment. As a result of the saturation, Intensity's clinical trials have demonstrated the ability of INT230-6 to kill tumors and elicit an adaptive immune response within days of injection, representing a novel approach to cancer cell death that holds the potential to shift the treatment paradigm and turn many deadly cancers into chronic diseases even for cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy. Intensity complete two large clinical studies using INT230-6 that enrolled over 200 patients: a Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial (NCT03058289) and a Phase 2 randomized control clinical trial in breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE-2 study) (NCT04781725). Intensity Therapeutics initiated a Phase 3 trial in soft tissue sarcoma (the INVINCIBLE-3 study) (NCT06263231), testing INT230-6 as second or third-line monotherapy compared to the standard of care with overall survival as an endpoint. The Company is also conducting a Phase 2 study in collaboration with The Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research SAKK as part of a Phase 2/3 program evaluating INT230-6 followed by SOC and SOC alone for patients with presurgical triple-negative breast cancer. Information on the Phase 2 portion of the program (INVINCIBLE-4 Study) is listed under (NCT06358573). For more information about the Company, including publications, papers and posters about its novel approach to cancer therapeutics, visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

About the Connective Tissue Oncology Society and Sarcoma

The Connective Tissue Oncology Society was formed in 1995 and incorporated in 1997. CTOS is an international group comprised of physicians and scientists with a primary interest in the tumors of connective tissues such as soft tissue sarcomas, which are a rare type of cancer that develops in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, blood vessels, and nerves: The goal of the society is to advance the care of patients with connective tissue tumors and to increase knowledge of all aspects of the biology of these tumors, including basic and clinical research.

Forward-Looking Statements

