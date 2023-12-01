Intensity Therapeutics Selected for Spotlight Oral Presentation at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

News provided by

Intensity Therapeutics Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 08:01 ET

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that it has been selected for a spotlight oral presentation at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on December 8, 2023. Dr. Angel Arnaout will be conducting the oral presentation which will highlight the efficacy and immunomodulatory effects of INT230-6 in early-stage breast cancer.

Spotlight Oral Presentation Details

Concurrent Poster Spotlight Session Block #6
PS16 Enhancing Immunotherapy for Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Novel Therapies and Biomarkers
Moderator: Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO, University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, California
Title: Intra-tumoral dosing of INT230-6 in early-stage breast cancer patients induces tumor cell necrosis and immunomodulatory effects: A phase II randomized window-of-opportunity study – the INVINCIBLE trial
Presentation #: PS16-03
Date and Time: Friday, December 8, 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. CT
Location: Stars at Night Ballroom 3 & 4
Presenter: Angel Arnaout, M.D., MSc, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Ontario Institute of Cancer Research
Discussant: Sangeetha Reddy, M.D., M.S.C.I., UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

About Intensity Therapeutics
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create proprietary drug formulations that following direct injection rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company's lead product candidate, INT230-6, is in development for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, such as sarcoma and breast cancer. Intensity has a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme (Merck) to evaluate INT230-6 with pembrolizumab. In addition, the Company has a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the combination INT230-6 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, ipilimumab. Intensity has also executed agreements with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI) and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research (OICR) to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase 2 study in women with early stage breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE study) (NCT04781725). Additionally, the Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter @IntensityInc.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected future plans, development activities, projected milestones, business activities or results. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the risk that the anticipated milestones may be delayed or not occur or be changed, as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Argot Partners
Jonathan Nugent
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Argot Partners
David Rosen
[email protected]

SOURCE Intensity Therapeutics Inc.

Also from this source

Intensity Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Intensity Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a late-stage biotechnology company that applies novel engineered chemistry to discover and develop...
Intensity Therapeutics Presents Positive INT230-6 Data in Patients with Refractory Soft Tissue Sarcoma at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting 2023

Intensity Therapeutics Presents Positive INT230-6 Data in Patients with Refractory Soft Tissue Sarcoma at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting 2023

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.