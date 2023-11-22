Intensive 2 Day Virtual FDA Inspections and Audit Readiness Course: Regulatory Success Basics and Pro Techniques

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FDA Inspections and Audit Readiness Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This seminar is broken into two phases. Phase one corresponding to Day 1 will build basic knowledge of the inspection - the who, what, and when. Phase Two corresponding to Day 2 will delve into the how of the inspection from the perspectives of the FDA and those being inspected.



One of the key components discussing and emphasizing the importance of truthfulness to the process - truthfulness in performing the job on a daily basis, truthfulness in completing the regulatory documentation that is so much a part of our regulatory lives, and finally in the context of this webinar, truthfulness when interacting with FDA inspectors.



Another key component of this seminar is the discussion of the tricks and techniques that inspectors use to elicit information. How you react and respond when they occur could impact your results.



Other key communications skills will be presented in the context of the inspection and interpersonal exchanges between inspectors and company associates being questioned.



We will complete the seminar by discussing how to handle, in the moment, adverse findings as they are identified by the inspector so as to not compound the issues and severity of the findings.

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:

The FDA has been increasing its surveillance of regulated industries. While it is a given that companies must meet their regulatory requirements, how company staff handle an audit and interact with FDA inspectors, can mean the difference between a successful and an unsuccessful FDA audit. The cost of an ineffective interaction can be staggering.



If you are in any regulated business - pharmaceuticals, medical devices, you will experience an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, "Registered domestic drug establishments shall be inspected by the FDA at least once every two years." Depending upon the inspection type and the circumstance, inspections may occur more frequently. The outcome of those inspections can have a grave significant impact upon your business even if you and your colleagues have done everything "right."

How you and others behave and interact with FDA inspectors can have an impact on the results reported. Interacting with inspectors is not an natural behavior, effective techniques must be learned and mastered if those inspections are to have positive outcomes.

Ideal for, and a Must-Attend webinar for Top Management, Directors, Vice Presidents, General & Senior Managers, Managers and Every Personnel from

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Research and Development Departments

Compliance Departments

Production Departments

Operations Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Validation Departments

Documentation Departments

Engineering Departments

Logistics & Warehousing Departments

Marketing Departments

Virtually the entire spectrum of your organization

DAY 1 (11 AM to 3 PM)



Setting the Stage

FDA Inspection Operations - how they do it

Risk-Based approaches for prioritizing sites for GMP Inspection

ICH Q9/Q10

Types of Inspections

Pre-Approval

Post-Approval

Product Surveillance

For Cause

What gets Inspected?

Good Clinical Practice (GCP),

Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), and

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP).

Who gets inspected?

The Systems-Based approach

Inspectional Trends

Enforcement

DAY 2 (11 AM to 3 PM)



Preparation, Inspection Conduct and Do's and Don'ts

The FDA Investigator

Preparation

General

3I approach of Implement-Inspect-Incorporate

Gap analysis and root cause determination

Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)

Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP)

General FDA Inspection Protocol

What is covered during a routine inspection

Inspection conduct

Importance of truthfulness

Importance of knowledgeability and confidence

FDA Tricks to elicit information

Arguing and challenging

Behavior during the inspection

Importance and role of documentation

Effective communication skills

Being deceptive

Opinion versus fact

Phrases never to say

Handling adverse findings during the inspection

Inspection Do's and Don'ts

Speakers

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.

