Intent HQ Partners with IESE Business School to Create the First Marketing Chair

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intent HQ is pleased to announce its partnership with IESE Business School.

Last week, Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ signed a five-year co-operation agreement with IESE Business School to create the school's first Marketing chair. The Chair will be led by the prominent academic Professor José Luis Nueno and will support his research into understanding changing consumer behaviours within the context of emerging technologies.

The Chair's objective is to enhance understanding at an academic, commercial and institutional level of modern consumer trends and behaviour patterns. It will also contribute to the increasingly urgent conversation regarding the new skills required of marketing executives and managers, and help align those with the demands of contemporary, and future, consumers.

The Intent HQ Chair will revolve around the following main objectives:

Conduct robust research into consumer behaviour that will serve as a reference point for business managers, entrepreneurs and the public sector.

Through the accumulated research performed, create teaching tools (e.g. case studies, academic publications, symposiums etc.) that aid executives in aligning their practices with modern, constantly in-flux consumer patterns.

Provide thought-leadership in the data-driven prediction and influence of consumer behaviours.

Become a repository of knowledge and point of reference for leading executives.

Prof. Nueno, who will be leading Chair said: "The objective of the Intent HQ Chair in Changing Consumer Behaviour is to advance the knowledge about consumers through best-in-class models and processes based on digitally-acquired mass data, while creating an unparalleled test bench where we will be able to test quantitatively different customer models in real-world-environments."

Jonathan added, "We are delighted to be working with Prof. Nueno and IESE; the Chair in Changing Consumer Behaviour addresses a very exciting area of business insight development. New technologies, new channels and changing consumer perspectives together create a context in which traditional approaches can become obsolete. At Intent HQ we are excited by the predictive power of data and the ability to add value for consumers through the timely application of insight."

About Intent HQ

Intent HQ is the first privacy-safe Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) designed to uniquely build human-like profiles to enable 1-to-1 personalisation at scale. Our CIP turns user actions into interest and intent data, then makes these insights ready to activate in every customer interaction—across marketing, sales, ecommerce and customer support.

Our clients benefit from improvements in segmentation, targeting, open and conversion rates, customer experience, customer satisfaction and loyalty. By enabling our clients to create human-like profiles, we help them understand customers, in a deep and meaningful way.

