Intentek™ Wireless Charging Surface by Formica Group Brings Phone-Charging Technology to Interior Spaces

"Everyone knows the annoyance of searching for an outlet to charge a phone when away from home, but current wireless charging 'solutions' often fall short of both designer and user expectations," said Amy Gath, vice president, marketing, Formica Corporation North America. "With the Intentek ™ Wireless Charging Surface, designers can now help their clients offer visitors a simple, cord-free charging experience on horizontal surfaces designed to beautifully match any space from an airport lounge to a restaurant."

Unlike similar products – such as wireless charging pucks or pads that clutter the surface and can be easily damaged with food or water – the Intentek™ System is fully integrated into the durable, easy-to-clean surface. Intentek™ is available in the full range of more than 300 Formica® Brand Laminate colors, patterns and woodgrains.

Featuring fast charge times that rival cord charging, the Intentek™ Technology is Qi Certified for safe, reliable wireless power transfer and device protection. Intentek™ Wireless Charging Surfaces are designed for applications in many spaces, including hospitality, entertainment, retail, health care, education and office settings.

For more information about the Intentek™ Wireless Charging Surface, visit www.formica.com/intentek.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

