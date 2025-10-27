Intention Healthcare Acquires Vesta Healthcare Assets, Expanding Home-Based Care Capabilities Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intention Healthcare, a next-generation home and community-based care organization affiliated with Essen Health Care, announced today that it has acquired the technology and key assets of Vesta Healthcare, a leading provider of caregiver-connected virtual care and care coordination services.

The acquisition expands Intention Healthcare's integrated, technology-enabled home-based care platform. Aligning caregivers, clinicians, and patients across diverse populations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nebraska, Texas, and additional states nationwide.

"Vesta Healthcare built a model that meaningfully connects caregivers and clinical teams to improve outcomes and independence for patients at home," said Dr. Sumir Sahgal, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Essen Health Care and President of Intention Healthcare. "Integrating Vesta Healthcare's technology strengthens Intention Healthcare's ability to deliver continuous, coordinated care across markets."

Randall C. Klein, founder and former CEO of Vesta Healthcare, has joined Intention Healthcare as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing strategic growth, integration, and expansion into new markets.

Intention Healthcare operates with the belief that the home is the most important care setting, and that caregivers, both family and professional, are central to achieving better outcomes, a philosophy that Dr. Sahgal and his team have put into practice through Essen Health Care's House Calls medical services for more than 20 years.

Intention Healthcare was created to advance home-based care models that combine clinical services, technology, and workforce integration. Through its collaboration with Essen Health Care, Intention Healthcare is scaling an integrated care coordination platform that unites house calls, primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, and care coordination with all services supported by a single engagement platform connecting patients, caregivers, and providers.

"We're proud to expand our platform and advance our mission of transforming home-based care," added Dr. Sahgal. "This integration brings us closer to delivering a truly connected, technology-enabled model that improves outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and strengthens support for caregivers."

About Intention Healthcare

Intention Healthcare is a home- and community-based medical group affiliated with Essen Health Care. Intention delivers house calls, primary care, urgent care, and virtual care. All integrated with home care agencies, aides, and family caregivers, to improve access, quality, and outcomes for seniors and complex patients nationwide. https://www.intentionhealthcare.com/

About Essen Health Care

Essen Health Care is an integrated, multi-specialty healthcare delivery organization with more than 25 years of experience providing quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to communities across New York. Offering house calls, urgent care, primary care, and specialty services, Essen Health Care is committed to advancing health equity and improving health outcomes for all patients. For more information, visit https://www.essenhealthcare.com

