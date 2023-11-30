InTENTional Systems' Clear Top and Luma Top Tents Take the Cake for Breathtaking Winter Weddings

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tent industry has an abundance of creative solutions that allow couples to enjoy the outdoors without the stress of Mother Nature's unpredictable weather patterns. From tents draped in enchanting string lights to elegant structures with dazzling chandeliers, a gorgeous, tented reception will wow guests. According to glam.com, clear top tents rank high among the wedding trends for 2023-2024.1 Farrell's Big Top Rentals in Pennsylvania was renting so many clear top tents in recent years, that they had to increase their inventory.2 InTENTional Systems, a tent manufacturer with more than 100 years of expertise, engineers high-quality clear top and luma top tents that allow couples to create the experience that they are envisioning, anywhere.

Clear top tents are ideal for outdoor weddings as newlyweds can bring natural elements into their wedding while offering protection from weather. A clear top tent allows for a stunning nighttime wedding under the light of a starry night sky. Luma top tents provide the illumination of a clear top tent, but without the heat effect, making them the perfect option for daytime outdoor weddings.

"Couples find that clear top tents help them achieve the perfect setting for a highly personalized event," said Carol Lee Cundey, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager of InTENTional Systems. "These unique tents allow couples to weave natural elements into their décor and customize every detail of their special day."

"Our couples love InTENTional's luma top tents, as they elevate the look of the event, while remaining affordable," said Susan Farrell, owner of Farrell's Big Top Rentals. "We've been working with InTENTional Systems for decades; they are always willing to go above and beyond to provide exceptional service."

InTENTional Systems is creating the experience of celebration. InTENTional Systems specializes in party tents, pole tents, frame tents, keder frames, high-peak frames, canopies, clear span structures, sidewalls/ lighting, and accessories. The company is located in Binghamton, NY.

