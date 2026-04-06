Intentwise introduces "Commerce Observability"

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Intentwise, a leader in marketplace management technology, defined a new category: Commerce Observability, the operating standard for modern marketplace commerce.

Marketplace commerce has an observability problem. Signals are fragmented across multiple marketplaces and multiple siloes within those marketplaces. These fractured signals create blind spots and erode profitability.

Commerce Observability is the ground truth for your commerce teams, and it is the essential layer for an AI-centric future. Commerce Observability ties together ads, retail, competition, and cross-channel signals into a connected layer that your teams and AI can act on.

By coining Commerce Observability, we are putting a name to the system that leading brands and agencies operate on—a way to understand all of your signals across Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Shopify, Meta, and let your team and AI take informed actions.

Intentwise's Commerce Observability is made possible through our three core products:

Intentwise Foundation is the infrastructure layer of Commerce Observability. Unify and standardize commerce data across platforms, plus get AI-ready data pipelines and MCP-driven agentic access.

Intentwise Intelligence lets brands and agencies see what's driving performance across the entire system. Eliminate blind spots with unified diagnostics and dashboards that offer visibility across Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, Shopify, Meta, and more.

Always know which products are at risk of losing Buy Box or running out of stock, with a live queue of urgent events. Plus, benefit from anomaly detection and AMC-powered shopper intelligence.

Intentwise Optimize turns that visibility into precise, scalable execution across your advertising portfolio. Get advertising automation, audience activation, and performance orchestration—all built on our Commerce Observability platform.

Intentwise clients who received early access to the Commerce Observability stack have already revolutionized their day-to-day operations. "Our team is now identifying performance drivers faster and delivering stronger insights to clients," said Matt Snyder, CEO of Brands Excel. From clients, "the response to the new reporting approach has been fantastic."

"Without Commerce Observability, you are operating blind," said Sreenath Reddy, CEO of Intentwise. "Marketplace performance is driven by an interconnected system of signals. If those signals aren't connected, you cannot act with confidence, and your AI will fail. Commerce Observability is the operating standard."

About Intentwise

Intentwise is the Commerce Observability platform, turning fragmented, multi-channels into a single intelligence architecture that operates as the ground truth for your commerce teams.

Visit intentwise.com for more information.

SOURCE Intentwise, Inc.