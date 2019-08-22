Intentwise is now an Amazon Advertising partner!

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intentwise is proud to announce that it has been named an Amazon Advertising partner. With its innovative technology platform and services, Intentwise works with advertisers worldwide to help them scale and optimize their Amazon advertising efforts.

This announcement is a testimony to Intentwise's unparalleled commitment to advertising success and comes after closely working with Amazon Advertising.

Sreenath K Reddy, Intentwise CEO, said, "Over the last couple of years, Amazon's partner development team has been incredibly supportive in helping us deliver value to our clients. We are beyond excited to see our efforts recognized by being named an Amazon Advertising partner."

ABOUT INTENTWISE

Intentwise is a Chicago-based technology company that helps brands, sellers and agencies amplify their Amazon advertising effectiveness. Intentwise's industry-leading SAAS platform harnesses the power of machine learning and AI and provides impactful recommendations, diagnostics and automation. In a constantly evolving Amazon Advertising landscape, partnering with Intentwise gives advertisers the much-needed expertise, agility and competitive edge.

