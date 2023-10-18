Intentwise Launches Amazon Data Unification and Ad Optimization Platform in Japan

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intentwise, an analytics-driven platform for brands and agencies to optimize their Amazon channel, announced today the launch of its suite of solutions in Japan.

By creating a dedicated platform for brands and agencies in Japan, Intentwise aims to better serve its existing Japanese customer base, as well as welcome in many new faces.

Intentwise recognizes Japan's dynamic e-commerce landscape and the potential it holds. Japan is the fourth-largest e-commerce market in the world, with a total sector revenue of $4 trillion. With the launch of our platform and services in Japan, we aim to equip businesses with the tools they need to excel in the Japanese market through data-driven decision-making and ad optimization.

Sreenth Reddy, CEO of Intentwise, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our platform to empower Japanese businesses on the Amazon marketplace. Our solutions help brands and agencies unify advertising and retail signals and take a holistic approach to amplifying Amazon presence."

With the launch, Japanese brands and agencies will now have complete access to the Intentwise Ecommerce Cloud suite of solutions. These solutions allow for:

Retail-Aware Ad optimization. With the Intentwise Ad Optimizer, it's never been simpler to segment keywords, identify new targets, and write automated rules that account for retail metrics like inventory.

Data unification and advanced analysis. Intentwise Analytics Cloud stitches together retail, operational, and ads data, automatically. Our solution collects disparate reports, connects them together, and enriches and visualizes them for easy use. See a dynamic, refreshable view of item-level profitability, TACOS, and more.

Simplified use of Amazon Marketing Cloud. Lastly, with Intentwise Explore, brands and agencies can refine their advertising insights at scale. Group shoppers based on Life-Time Value, track their journey throughout ads, measure how many conversions come from first-time buyers of a brand, and much more. Further, in Intentwise Explore, brands and agencies can accomplish this without needing to know SQL.

About Intentwise

Intentwise is an industry-leading software platform that allows brands and agencies to unify their retail and ads signals, automatically. Intentwise activates comprehensive data pipelines, speeds up reporting, and amplifies advertising performance.

Together, Intentwise's suite of products—Intentwise Ad Optimizer, Intentwise Analytics Cloud, and Intentwise Explore—drive better outcomes on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart.

