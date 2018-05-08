INTENZE® Founder Mario Barth Named President of Coalition for Tattoo Safety

"I am honored to be nominated by CTS' Board Members as its President," said Barth. "The tattoo industry must unify and become an informed advocate for the continued existence of our profession and art. We either take it upon ourselves to do it, or we run the risk of being side-lined and silenced by unqualified outside groups and associations."

Global agencies are working to continue to regulate tattoo pigments and other tattoo related products. The CTS was formed to effectively work hand-in-hand with tattoo industry regulators, and to proceed to advance the tattoo trade and provide tattoo clients with a top-notch tattoo experience.

The CTS provides regulators over five decades of self-regulatory insight and years of in-house and private laboratory testing of raw materials, chemical analysis, manufacturing best practices, and constant real-time tattoo artist and consumer feedback.

"We are excited to join the Coalition for Tattoo Safety led by president Mario Barth and support the organization and its initiatives to unify our industry and advocate for tattoo safety," said Mario Rosenau of Stencil Stuff. "Our team will join Intenze at the World Tattoo Industry Trade Show in Las Vegas to support the CTS and its important mission."

The CTS' first annual event, "The World Tattoo Industry Trade Show," will be held in Las Vegas on October 31, 2018, at Planet Hollywood. A two-day tattoo industry-only portion of the event will accompany a CTS grand kick-off event, where top tattoo artists, pre-registered participating tattoo artists, tattoo product manufacturers, tattoo product retailers, and tattoo product wholesalers will introduce new tattoo products and tattoo technologies and hold professional artist development workshops and tattoo education and tattoo safety seminars. Furthermore, following the two-day tattoo industry only program, the CTS Las Vegas event will then open up to the public. At such time, over 300 tattoo artist booths will be available for clients to be tattooed by some of the world's most renowned artists.

Members of the CTS that will be participating in The World Tattoo Industry Trade Show include: Intenze, Eternal Ink, World Famous Tattoo Ink, Stencil Stuff, Starbrite Colors, Fusion Tattoo Ink, Cam Supply, Alla Prima, Quick Caps, and Bishop Rotary.

ABOUT Mario Barth:

Mario Barth Enterprises is the premier international tattoo organization with high-end tattoo studios worldwide, merchandise and the online supply company, Intenze®. The first OSHA approved tattoo studios in the nation, Mario Barth's tattoo studios feature Barth's innovative Intenze inks. CEO, inventor and celebrity tattoo artist Mario Barth has an extraordinary clientele including Usher, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz and many others.

