INTER MIAMI CF SELECTS EVERI'S VENUETIZE SOLUTION AS FOUNDATION FOR SUPPORTER ENGAGEMENT MOBILE STRATEGY

News provided by

Everi Holdings Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

New Inter Miami CF App Enhances Experience for Club Supporters

LAS VEGAS and MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced it has been selected by Inter Miami CF ("Inter Miami") as the foundation for their fan engagement mobile strategy. Everi's Venuetize platform enhances the Inter Miami CF mobile strategy, giving all Inter Miami supporters a refreshed user experience.

Continue Reading
Inter Miami CF has selected Everi's Venuetize solution as the foundation for their fan engagement mobile strategy, allowing users to stay up-to-date with the latest news, scores, fixtures, ability to shop for exclusive merchandise, and more.
Inter Miami CF has selected Everi's Venuetize solution as the foundation for their fan engagement mobile strategy, allowing users to stay up-to-date with the latest news, scores, fixtures, ability to shop for exclusive merchandise, and more.

Club supporters will now be able to follow Inter Miami news, see live scores, look at upcoming fixtures, team standings, buy and transfer tickets, receive transportation and rideshare information, and browse the one-of-a-kind Inter Miami mobile store - all within the Inter Miami CF app. Along with its brand-new UI, the recreated Inter Miami CF app has become a one-stop shop for the matchday fan experience as they cheer on the team from their own mobile devices.

"As the foundation for Inter Miami's supporter engagement mobile strategy, Everi's Venuetize platform is flexible enough to reach club supporters wherever they're at, with best-in-class marketing support," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our collective goal is to deliver a unique matchday experience that engages supporters at greater levels, all while giving them a platform to directly interact with the numerous offerings from the club."

For more information, visit intermiamicf.com/club/app.

About Everi
Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

About Inter Miami CF
Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is an American professional sports team entering its fourth season in Major League Soccer. Inter Miami plays and trains at its 34-acre centralized facility, which includes the 19,100-capacity DRV PNK Stadium, a 50,000-square-foot training center and seven fields in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to the MLS team, the Club fields MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II and has a youth Academy for ages U-12 to U-19 as part of the MLS NEXT program. Please visit www.intermiamicf.com for more information.

Contacts:
Everi Media Relations
Dona Cassese
VP, Marketing
(702) 556-7133 or [email protected]

Mike Young
Corporate Communications
(702) 518-9179 or [email protected]

SOURCE Everi Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

EVERI LAUNCHES MOBILE APP TECHNOLOGY AT NINE MUSCOGEE (CREEK) NATION CASINOS

EVERI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.