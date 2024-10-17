INTERACT Supports Updated NCCN Guidelines that Expand Access to Appropriate Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing for Patients with Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric Cancers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inter-Organization Cancer Genetics Clinical Evidence Coalition (INTERACT) applauds the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for recent updates to its Genetic/Familial High-Risk Assessment: Colorectal, Endometrial, and Gastric practice guidelines that expand access to hereditary cancer genetic testing for individuals and their families impacted by colorectal, endometrial and gastric cancers.

Previous updates expanded the recommendation for genetic testing to all patients with colorectal cancer diagnosed under age 50 and suggested genetic testing be considered for all patients diagnosed over age 50, regardless of family history. The updated guidance, released on August 8, 2024, makes several key changes regarding who should receive hereditary cancer genetic testing, including:

Testing should be considered for all patients diagnosed with endometrial cancer after age 50 regardless of their family history of cancer

Testing is now recommended for all individuals with a close relative with adenomatous polyposis who is unavailable for testing

Testing is now recommended for all patients diagnosed with diffuse gastric cancer, regardless of age at diagnosis or family history of cancer

The updated guidelines also include new recommendations on which genes should be tested for colon and endometrial cancers.

NCCN Guidelines are important because they provide evidence-based, consensus-driven recommendations for cancer care in the United States. Developed by multidisciplinary, disease- and issue-specific clinicians and researchers, these guidelines assist clinicians in decision-making, inform the development of treatment protocols, and influence insurance coverage.

"We are thrilled to see the NCCN's updated guidelines, which significantly expand access to hereditary cancer genetic testing for patients with endometrial and gastric cancers," says Lisa Schlager, Vice President of Public Policy for FORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered. "By broadening the eligibility criteria for genetic testing, we can better identify those at risk and provide them with the necessary tools to manage their health proactively. This update aligns perfectly with INTERACT's mission to promote evidence-based access to genetic testing and improve outcomes for patients with hereditary cancers."

INTERACT, a coalition dedicated to increasing evidence-based access to genetic testing for people with or at risk of hereditary cancers, works to drive awareness and inform changes that will equalize access for those whose outcomes could benefit most from genetic testing. Hereditary cancer genetic testing has been shown to improve outcomes by identifying those most at risk and informing management strategies.

Laboratory members of the coalition include Ambry Genetics, Illumina, Myriad Genetics, Natera and Quest Diagnostics. Patient advocacy organization members include AliveAndKickn, FORCE, the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer and ZERO Prostate Cancer.

