InterAction Announces Recipients of Annual Awards

The 2018 award winners have made significant contributions to defend and advance the rights of people living in the poorest and most vulnerable communities across the globe. The four honorees have shown leadership to support aid workers subjected to sexual violence, provide HIV prevention services to isolated communities, and secure orthopedic equipment to individuals living with disabilities.

This year's honorees include:

Heartland Alliance International Nigeria -- Distinguished Security Achievement Award

Jay Nash , founder, StandProud -- Disability Inclusion Award

, founder, StandProud -- Disability Inclusion Award Megan Nobert , founder and former director, Report the Abuse and GBV in emergencies specialist – Rapid Response Team, CARE Canada -- Humanitarian Award

, founder and former director, Report the Abuse and GBV in emergencies specialist – Rapid Response Team, CARE Canada -- Humanitarian Award Richard Stearns , president, World Vision U.S. -- Julia Vadala Taft Outstanding Leadership Award

The Julia Vadala Taft Award recognizes a leader who has shaped the evolution of the U.S. NGO sector, generated greater awareness in the U.S. of global poverty, and promoted ways to impact the lives of children around the world.

All awards will be presented during InterAction Forum, June 13, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

"I am proud to recognize the efforts of our 2018 honorees," InterAction's CEO Sam Worthington noted. "Their dedication to forming a more just and equitable world is obvious through their daily efforts to support those suffering from violence, disease, deprivation and isolation. We applaud these extraordinary individuals for all that they have done and will continue to do."

Learn more about InterAction's 2018 award winners: https://www.interaction.org/newsroom/blog/recognizing-leaders-global-development-and-humanitarian-assistance

InterAction is the largest alliance of U.S.-based nongovernmental international organizations. Our members operate in every developing country, working with local communities to overcome poverty and suffering by helping to improve their quality of life. Visit www.interaction.org.

