InterAction Community Releases U.S. International Affairs Budget Priorities for FY2019

Published annually by InterAction and its partners, Choose to Invest is designed to provide a constructive and informed framework for debate and discussions over U.S. International Affairs funding levels. The online budget guide features detailed account-by-account funding recommendations across nearly 40 key U.S. international development and humanitarian response programs. In turn, each budget account profile includes:

A specific funding recommendation built on decades of field experience by InterAction members;

A chart comparing historical funding levels; and

A key fact that illustrates the importance of funding these vital programs

"It is critical for the U.S. Congress to provide at least $59.1 billion for the FY2019 International Affairs budget as a minimum requirement for American leadership in the world," said Lindsay Coates, president of InterAction. "This year, Choose to Invest also highlights opportunities for Congress to catalyze U.S. engagement overseas in supporting communities striving to help themselves," Coates added.

Over the past two decades, U.S.-funded efforts have helped empower millions around the globe, allowing communities to lift themselves out of poverty and increase local resilience to natural disasters.

InterAction is the largest U.S. alliance of international nongovernmental organizations. Our members operate in every developing country, working with local communities to overcome poverty and suffering by helping to improve their quality of life. Visit www.interaction.org.

