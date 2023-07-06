Interaction Insight Corporation Announces Partnership with 911inform, Augmenting Public Safety Capabilities

Taking strides in advanced emergency response systems across crucial sectors

REDBANK, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interaction Insight Corporation, a prominent dealer of voice recording software for public safety, call centers, and financial institutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with 911inform, a pioneer in emergency response systems.

Interaction Insight Corporation Logo 911inform Logo

Rooted in over 20 years of experience in safety solutions, Interaction Insight's reputation as a trustworthy and innovative service provider has allowed it to establish a robust network of over 700 clients worldwide. Interaction Insight focuses on elevating safety, security, and efficiency in a diverse range of industries. Their new partnership with 911inform amplifies their commitment to improving public safety by providing advanced emergency response technologies.

In August 2019, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted rules implementing two federal laws to strengthen emergency calling: Kari's Law and Section 506 of RAY BAUM'S Act. Adhering to this legislation, 911inform ensures direct, rapid communication with emergency services and allows first responders to pinpoint the exact location of an emergency call. This system offers immediate access to detailed maps and images of the facility, alerts crucial on-site staff, and assumes control over building security systems like doors, lighting, and CCTV cameras, providing full situational awareness across multiple platforms.

Interaction Insight's rich history of delivering top-tier public safety recording solutions aligns perfectly with 911inform's state-of-the-art technology.

"We are proud to offer 911inform's advanced technology across the United States, enriching our suite of public safety solutions," commented Richard Geremia, Managing Director of Interaction Insight. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our commitment to safety, offering a critical layer of security and control in emergency situations."

This collaboration with 911inform symbolizes a significant progression in Interaction Insight Corporation's commitment to public safety. The advanced safety solutions provided by 911inform will be integral to Interaction Insight's efforts to create safer environments.

In an era where public safety is paramount, this partnership promises a transformative impact on emergency management, enhancing Interaction Insight's substantial portfolio of public safety solutions.

For more information, please visit Interaction Insight Corporation and 911inform at https://www.interactionic.com

https://inform.911inform.com

Further details on Kari's Law and Section 506 of RAY BAUM'S Act can be found at

https://www.fcc.gov/mlts-911-requirements.

About Interaction Insight Corporation

Interaction Insight Corporation stands as a leader in communications recording, having established a reputation for delivering tailored and innovative voice applications and public safety solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries, Interaction Insight focuses on elevating safety, security, and efficiency. Their partnership with 911inform amplifies their commitment to improving public safety by providing advanced emergency response technologies.

Contact:

Tim Feldmann

Managing Director

Interaction Insight Corporation

(800) 285-2950

[email protected]

https://www.interactionic.com

SOURCE Interaction Insight Corporation