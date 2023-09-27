Interactive 3D Meets AI: Genetica and GreenFrame Forge a Landmark Partnership

Genetica

27 Sep, 2023

Creating the Ultimate Customer Journey: AI-Powered Recommendations Meet Immersive 3D Exploration

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetica, heralded for its AI-driven Flora-AI platform, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Missouri's cutting-edge 3D visualization innovator, GreenFrame. This synergy is set to revolutionize the cannabis retail sector, beginning with launches in Missouri.

The cannabis industry is rapidly evolving, with products being packaged and consumed in myriad ways. GreenFrame's inventive technology enables customers and budtenders to delve into these products, letting them intimately interact and explore their characteristics in 3D. This immersive exploration is increasingly vital for today's discerning consumer.

"Teaming up with GreenFrame, especially in our shared home state of Missouri, is a monumental step in transforming the cannabis retail scene. Combining the intelligence of our Flora-AI system with GreenFrame's interactive 3D product visualizations ensures that the cannabis community receives the most informative and immersive shopping experience possible," said Ben York, Genetica's CEO.

Tim Pickett, CEO and Founder of GreenFrame, added, "In a fast-evolving market, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Our collaboration with Genetica ensures that customers don't just get product recommendations, they gain a comprehensive understanding of the products, enhancing their confidence in purchase decisions."

Specifically, through this partnership:

  • Genetica amplifies the shopping experience by feeding AI-driven recommendations into GreenFrame's 3D platform.
  • GreenFrame accesses Genetica's extensive data, enabling a richer, more refined 3D exploration for customers.
  • Initial launches are set for clients in Missouri, a testament to the shared commitment of both companies to invigorate their home state's flourishing cannabis market.

Together, Genetica and GreenFrame are not only championing the growth of Missouri's cannabis sector but are also setting the gold standard for what the future of cannabis retail should be – personal, educative, and interactive.

About Genetica:
Established in 2020, Genetica is at the forefront of modernizing the cannabis and CBD industries with Flora AI, its pioneering platform. Flora AI analyzes over 650 million data points to provide precise product recommendations, ensuring customers find the perfect product in line with their needs, biochemistry, and current in-store inventory. This state-of-the-art tool not only enriches the customer experience but also empowers store employees, paving the way for effective upselling and increased loyalty. With a profound understanding of the historical and cultural significance of cannabis, Genetica is committed to helping retailers navigate and thrive in this rapidly evolving market. Experience the transformative power of Flora AI and unlock your cannabis and CBD retail business's full potential. For more information, please visit getgenetica.com.

About GreenFrame:
GreenFrame is a cannabis retail tool used to educate and enhance product knowledge for budtenders and customers in a dispensary by using interactive 3D technology that showcases a cultivator's product details via QR code. In this growing industry, GreenFrame provides a solution to deliver a consistent brand experience through budtenders while arming customers with the information they need to make an informed purchase. For more information, please visit greenframeapp.com.

