Interactive AI Packaging to Revolutionize Shopping

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology is transforming the packaging industry, as Immertia, a tech start-up, introduces an AI-powered concept that turns ordinary product packaging into an interactive experience for consumers.

The ground-breaking Hologram Concierge concept links an intelligent holographic assistant to packaging to offer a captivating and futuristic way for customers to interact with products.

Product packaging is transformed into a holographic, interactive experience. Immertia's hologram technology bringing product packaging to life.

When a consumer scans the product packaging with their smartphone camera, the Hologram Concierge activates a lifelike, three-dimensional holographic assistant that seems to emerge from within the product itself.

The holographic assistant, which is powered by augmented reality, takes center stage, replacing the front panel and contents of the package, captivating the consumer with a visually immersive experience.

In this interactive encounter, the Hologram Concierge can provide detailed information about the brand and about the product. The holographic assistant is not limited to a static appearance; it dynamically moves and gestures, creating a sense of realism and engagement.

The surrounding environment is also transformed, with clickable virtual links and three-dimensional content appearing to float in mid-air, providing a mesmerizing experience for consumers.

A demonstration can be viewed on the Immertia website.

The unique technology offers opportunities for packaging manufacturers, and innovators in the field.

Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Immertia, is excited about the potential applications in the packaging industry. "The response to the concept has been overwhelmingly positive. This technology will revolutionize how the packaging industry engages with consumers, offering interactive and immersive experiences that are bound to capture attention."

Chaffey highlights the opportunities for packaging manufacturers: "The Hologram Concierge allows packaging manufacturers to introduce an additional layer of interaction, enabling brands to share more information, showcase complementary products, and offer engaging content. It's a powerful way to increase customer engagement and drive sales."

Chaffey continues, "The Hologram Concierge has the potential to transform the way packaging manufacturers think about product and information delivery. It's a new frontier for brand engagement and consumer interaction."

Discussing the positive impact on the industry, Chaffey says, "As the packaging industry adopts this technology, we can expect to see a surge in innovative designs and improved functionality that will elevate the entire sector. This is a chance for packaging manufacturers to differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the curve."

The Immertia team is now working on integrating two prototype technologies to create a human concierge that answers product-related questions in real-time. This development promises to usher in a new era of conversational commerce, with real-time content streaming from product manufacturers, enhancing trust and credibility with consumers.

Chaffey emphasizes the significance of the hologram concierge for the packaging industry: "This technology is a game-changer for packaging manufacturers, offering them an opportunity to deliver added value to their clients and differentiate themselves in a competitive market."

The company is currently rolling out the technology to packaging manufacturers, marketing agencies, and consumer goods brands. To learn more about Immertia and its cutting-edge technology, visit immertia.io

