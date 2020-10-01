Interactive Beauty TV A Holistic Beauty Challenge Debuts on BSPOKETV & Livestream

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Beauty A Holistic Beauty Challenge, makes its national television debut on Thursday, October 8, in its prime-time slot of 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

The show airs on bspoketv, the premier lifestyle channel featuring global trend-spotters and style-setters and drawing over 25 million subscribers through the largest platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. Interactive Beauty A Holistic Beauty Challenge is the brainchild of Tiffany Andersen, founder of award-winning Tiffany Andersen Brands –– Gavée Gold and Salts Alive. Fueled by an insatiable desire to do more for her customers than bring them clean, clinically proven skincare, Tiffany Andersen created a 52-week challenge to encourage and reward viewers for making a whole beauty turnaround.

Tiffany has enlisted professionals to support her mission including co-host Donna Gannon, Founder of Skinternal, I.N.H.C,. L.E., 500RYT, and area developer for one of a kind fitness experience TruFusion. Together these ladies introduce world-class physicians who help educate their viewers: Robert Thiel Ph.D., naturopath and scientist; Dr. Galitzer, world-renowned energy medicine physician; Dr. Gary Samuelson, atomic medical physicist and many more.

The Interactive Beauty television show is the first viewer-involved show rewarding participants with a year's membership to the Tiffany Andersen Brands Golden Key VIP program, weekly giveaways and much more! The contest features live weekly interaction on Instagram @Tiffanyandersenbeauty180.

Tiffany's dedication stems from overcoming several catastrophic life-changing events, including a serious car accident which left her with a partially paralyzed lymphatic system and difficulty processing toxins and a later diagnosis of stage 4 cancer.

After she incorporated a host of alternative therapies with traditional treatments, Tiffany found her cancer reversed itself in half the time it normally would have with just chemo and radiation. She shares this inspiring story through her award-winning autobiography, Finding Faith, published in 2014 through Xulon Press. Tiffany's mission is to encourage and inspire others to make their own whole beauty turnaround.

About bspoketv (https://bspoketv.com): a digital streaming TV channel that creates 30-minute television episodes from proven beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTube influencer content. Reaching 25 million homes in the United States via OTT, cable and over the air affiliates, bspoketv helps emerging brands access TV earlier in their development via its exclusive Dynamic Lower Third ad unit. Contact bspoketv at [email protected].

