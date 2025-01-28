Interactive Black History Course Opens Winter Enrollment Ahead of February Reflections

The 3E Program's self-paced online course, for middle & high school students —featuring video lessons, advocacy activities, and live guest speaker sessions— will begin on February 10th.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3E Program for Social Justice and Change is thrilled to announce that enrollment for its Winter 2025 semester is now open. This self-paced online U.S. History course uniquely integrates African American and BIPOC histories, offering parents a transformative educational opportunity that fosters Ethics, Empathy, and Empowerment. The semester begins on February 17, 2025, with early enrollment open from January 28 to February 16 and late enrollment available from February 17 to 28.

Parents seeking to enrich their children's education with meaningful at-home extracurriculars will find this program invaluable. Designed for middle and high school students aged 13-18, the 3E Program explores pivotal yet often overlooked topics in traditional classrooms—including mass incarceration, police brutality, and systemic racism—through a comprehensive curriculum that blends interactive lessons, critical thinking activities, and virtual guest speaker engagements. This course equips students with a profound understanding of historical and contemporary injustices while fostering ethical decision-making and advocacy skills. Participants will need a computer and internet access to engage in the program from home.

"At a time when Black history is being removed from schools and silenced across America, access to a course like the 3E Program is more important than ever," said Sherri Rankins, a parent who enrolled her child in the program.

Parents or guardians interested in enrolling their middle or high school students in the 3E Program for Social Justice and Change can sign up today at www.3EProgram.com. Early enrollment ends February 16, 2025. To learn more about the program, please visit the website for additional details.

About the 3E Program for Social Justice and Change

The 3E Program for Social Justice and Change empowers middle and high school students of all backgrounds with an inclusive understanding of U.S. history. Featuring film segments from the award-winning documentary Betrayal of a Nation by activist and educator Brandi Webb, the program sheds light on critical historical events and narratives often absent from traditional curricula. Assessments show 99% of students significantly increased their historical knowledge, with 80% feeling empowered and equipped to create positive change and 75% reporting growth in empathy.

The program is designed for implementation in school classrooms, community-based organizations (CBOs), and at home for students without access through their schools or CBOs. Additionally, we offer in-person professional development and workshops on individual lesson topics to schools and CBOs.

The program has featured influential guest speakers, including Gwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner) and relatives of victims from the Tuskegee Syphilis Study and the Tulsa Race Massacre. Alumni can become program ambassadors, gaining access to paid opportunities, cultural field trips, and college admissions support.

To learn more about the 3E Program or our workshops, visit www.3eprogram.com/learn-more/.

