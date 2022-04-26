Interactive Children's Books Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download our Sample Repor t for more insights on Market Size, Share, and Value

Vendor Insights

The interactive Children's books market report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers different types of children's books for different age groups and types.

Arbordale Publishing LLC- The company offers different types of children's books which includes Pooper, animal tails, trees, and others.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA- The company offers different types of children's books in English, German, and Spanish language.

The company offers different types of children's books in English, German, and Spanish language. Lerner Publishing Group Inc.

Lostmy.name Ltd.

News Corp.

Scholastic Corp.

Smashwords Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

ViacomCBS Inc.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring small and regional players to compete in the market.

Geographical Market Analysis

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for interactive children's books in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for books for children in the age group of 0-14 years will facilitate the interactive children's books market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The interactive children's books market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the interactive children's book market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

The Report also Covers the Following Areas:

Key Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the interactive children's books market is the use of interactive books for early literacy. There is growing concern about the rise in the number of children struggling with reading acquisition and its subsequent impact on the future of individuals. The difficulties faced during the preschool years in developing the fundamental skills required to read and write directly impact the rest of schooling. Early intervention efforts aimed at decreasing reading failure are increasing to improve educational and life outcomes for individuals. Interactive children's books help children to develop reading skills quickly and are widely used by parents to both educate and spend time with their children. These books help tackle the most important challenge when it comes to children reading books, which is attention.

Key Market Challenge

Digital addiction is one of the most important challenges faced by the interactive children's books market. There is a growing concern regarding digital addiction with the increasing use of smartphones and other wireless devices by children for studying as well as gaming. Parents, as well as teachers and government authorities, are concerned regarding the time spent by children on such devices, which have reduced their physical activities and are causing various health issues such as obesity, anxiety, and depression. Such negative effects on health can negatively impact the growth of digital interactive children's books and the adoption of technology by vendors in the global interactive children's books market.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive children's books market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive children's books market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive children's books market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive children's books market vendors

Interactive Children's Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 590.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lostmy.name Ltd., News Corp., Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and ViacomCBS Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Publishing

2.3.1 Content development

2.3.2 Product development

2.3.3 Content formatting

2.3.4 Product design

2.3.5 Printing and binding

2.3.6 Marketing and sales

2.3.7 Outbound logistics

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

The distribution channel segments that will exhibit a growth rate faster than that of the overall market have been termed as fast-growing segments and those that will lag behind the overall market have been termed as slow-growing segments.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on offline distribution channel

Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on online distribution channel

Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Physical books

eBooks

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Physical books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Physical books - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Physical books - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 eBooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: eBooks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: eBooks - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market

8.9 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.10 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Using interactive books for early literacy

9.1.2 Growing popularity of eBooks

9.1.3 Growing use of gamification for interactive learning

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Digital addiction

9.2.2 Growing incidents of privacy breach

9.2.3 Stiff competition from unorganized sector

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market

9.3.2 Personalization of storybooks

9.3.3 Increasing number of independently published books

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 50: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Arbordale Publishing LLC

Exhibit 55: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Overview

Exhibit 56: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Arbordale Publishing LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 58: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 59: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.6 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Exhibit 62: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Overview

Exhibit 63: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Corus Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 66: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Corus Entertainment Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 69: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Corus Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Hogs Back Books Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Hogs Back Books Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Koehler Books

Exhibit 74: Koehler Books - Overview

Exhibit 75: Koehler Books - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Koehler Books – Key news

Exhibit 77: Koehler Books - Key offerings

11.10 Lagardere SCA

Exhibit 78: Lagardere SCA - Overview

Exhibit 79: Lagardere SCA - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Lagardere SCA - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Lagardere SCA - Segment focus

11.11 Lerner Publishing Group Inc.

Exhibit 82: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Lerner Publishing Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Scholastic Inc.

Exhibit 85: Scholastic Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Scholastic Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Scholastic Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Scholastic Inc. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

