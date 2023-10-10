Interactive Children's Books Market to increase by USD 711.99 million between 2022 to 2027, Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

10 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive children's books market size is expected to grow by USD 711.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Using interactive books for early literacy is notably driving the interactive children's books market. However, factors such as Digital addiction may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Physical books and eBooks), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the interactive children's books market including  Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027

Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Holiday House - The company offers books for children and young adult readers. The key offerings of the company include interactive children's books. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • The physical books segment will be significant during the forecast period. They give readers a sense of belonging and engagement, which helps in capturing children's attention. Reading a physical book retains more information for the readers as scientists claim that turning pages while reading builds a mental "index" in the brain that links the content in a book to a certain page. Additionally, interactive books provide a natural entrance point and these abilities are frequently taught in the context of stories or circle time.

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The audiobooks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,910.21 million. 

The paper comic books market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 818.03 million. 

Interactive Children's Books Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 711.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.49

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Ready to Cook Market size in India to grow by USD 488.97 million between 2022 to 2027, Instant noodles and pasta to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

Ready to Cook Market size in India to grow by USD 488.97 million between 2022 to 2027, Instant noodles and pasta to be the major contributing segment - Technavio

The ready to cook market in India size is expected to grow by USD 488.97 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth...
5G IoT Market size to grow by USD 77.59 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of 5G technology - Technavio

5G IoT Market size to grow by USD 77.59 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of 5G technology - Technavio

The 5G IoT Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Books

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.