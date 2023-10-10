Interactive Children's Books Market to increase by USD 711.99 million between 2022 to 2027, Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive children's books market size is expected to grow by USD 711.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Using interactive books for early literacy is notably driving the interactive children's books market. However, factors such as Digital addiction may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Physical books and eBooks), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the interactive children's books market including Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027

Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Holiday House - The company offers books for children and young adult readers. The key offerings of the company include interactive children's books. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The physical books segment will be significant during the forecast period. They give readers a sense of belonging and engagement, which helps in capturing children's attention. Reading a physical book retains more information for the readers as scientists claim that turning pages while reading builds a mental "index" in the brain that links the content in a book to a certain page. Additionally, interactive books provide a natural entrance point and these abilities are frequently taught in the context of stories or circle time.

Geography

APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Interactive Children's Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 711.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

