Interactive Children's Books Market to increase by USD 711.99 million between 2022 to 2027, Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive children's books market size is expected to grow by USD 711.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Using interactive books for early literacy is notably driving the interactive children's books market. However, factors such as Digital addiction may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Physical books and eBooks), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the interactive children's books market including Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.
Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Holiday House - The company offers books for children and young adult readers. The key offerings of the company include interactive children's books.
Interactive Children's Books Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Type
- The physical books segment will be significant during the forecast period. They give readers a sense of belonging and engagement, which helps in capturing children's attention. Reading a physical book retains more information for the readers as scientists claim that turning pages while reading builds a mental "index" in the brain that links the content in a book to a certain page. Additionally, interactive books provide a natural entrance point and these abilities are frequently taught in the context of stories or circle time.
Geography
- APAC will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

|
Interactive Children's Books Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 711.99 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.49
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
