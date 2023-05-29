Interactive Display Market Zooms Towards Million-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 39.73 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Interactive Display Market Size By Product (Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Whiteboard), By Panel Size (17–32" Panel Size, 32–65" Panel Size), By End-User (Transportation, Healthcare, Education), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Interactive Display Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Interactive Display Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 18.76 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.73 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Interactive Display Market to Witness Remarkable Growth Driven by Touchscreen-based LCD Technology and Increasing Demand from Retail and Education Sectors

The global interactive display market is poised for exceptional growth in the coming years, propelled by the adoption of touchscreen-based LCD technology, which enhances accessibility to information and facilitates seamless user interaction with files. With intuitive touchscreen capabilities, users can effortlessly engage with interactive displays using a stylus, gestures, or their fingers, resulting in a superior and immersive user experience. The utilization of versatile technologies such as OLED, LED, or LCD enables these interactive displays to showcase content in diverse formats, including videos, texts, and images. The market encompasses various product categories, including interactive kiosks, interactive tablets, interactive video walls, interactive monitors, and interactive whiteboards, offering a wide range of options for businesses and organizations.

One of the key drivers fueling the adoption of interactive displays is the growing prevalence of smart classrooms and the increasing demand from the retail sector. Retailers leverage interactive displays, coupled with Point of Sale (POS) systems and kiosks, to enhance user engagement and provide a personalized shopping experience. By granting consumers greater control over their purchase decisions, interactive kiosks empower retailers to deliver a high level of satisfaction. Consequently, the retail sector is witnessing heightened demand for interactive displays, boosting market growth.

Furthermore, the education sector is rapidly embracing interactive displays, driven by the introduction of flexible display technologies and interactive whiteboards. These innovative tools foster an interactive and collaborative learning environment, enabling educators to effectively engage students. With the ability to display educational content in an interactive manner, interactive displays have become an indispensable resource in modern classrooms. As a result, the education sector is expected to contribute significantly to the exceptional growth of the global interactive display market.

According to Verified Market Research® analysis, the interactive kiosks segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Retailers recognize the value of interactive kiosks in providing consumers with greater control over their purchasing journey, leading to increased customer satisfaction and sales.

Additionally, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment is projected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. In banks and financial institutions, interactive displays are utilized to convey complex financial information to customers. These displays facilitate a better understanding of financial products, initiate purchase processes, and enable valuable customer feedback, contributing to enhanced customer experiences.

Prominent players in the interactive display market include Crystal Display Systems, Samsung, NEC, Panasonic, LG Display, Sharp (Foxconn), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar), Elo Touch, Horizon Display, and ViewSonic. These companies employ product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, implement key development strategies, and focus on market share and market ranking analysis to maintain their competitive edge.

With the convergence of advanced technologies and increasing demand from diverse sectors, the global interactive display market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. As businesses, educational institutions, and retailers recognize the value of interactive displays in enhancing user engagement and overall customer experiences, the market presents abundant opportunities for industry players.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Interactive Display Market into Product, Panel Size, End-User, And Geography.

Interactive Display Market, by Product

Interactive Kiosk



Interactive Whiteboard



Interactive Table



Interactive Video Wall



Interactive Monitor

Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size

17–32" Panel Size



32–65" Panel Size



65" and Above Panel Size

Interactive Display Market, by End-User

Transportation



Healthcare



Education



Corporate & Government



Others

Interactive Display Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research