Interactive Field Trips Offered to Educators for Black History Month, President's Day, Women's History Month and Earth Day

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for several upcoming significant historical, cultural and societal events, the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC) has curated a list of live, interactive virtual field trips that educators can access to enrich discussions surrounding Black History Month, President's Day, Women's History Month and Earth Day. Several of the offerings are free to the public, while others have a fee associated.

Virtual expeditions have gained in popularity in recent years and even more so since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. What sets CILC and its content collaborators' programs apart from traditional web-based experiences (prerecorded) is the live interactive aspect. Museum curators, historians, authors, researchers, and other expert instructors engage directly with students during the virtual field trip to create a richer learning environment. The selections below offer an engaging resource to educators who want to expand their curriculum in a unique and authentic manner.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH, FEBRUARY 2021

PRESIDENT'S DAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2021

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, MARCH 2021

EARTH DAY, APRIL 22, 2021

Teachers, school administrators, parents and childcare professionals are encouraged to browse CILC's complete library of programs or register for a free membership at cilc.org.

