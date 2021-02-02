Interactive Field Trips Offered to Educators for Black History Month, President's Day, Women's History Month and Earth Day
The Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC) Provides New Ways for Teachers to Inspire their Students with Virtual Experiences
Feb 02, 2021, 06:23 ET
NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for several upcoming significant historical, cultural and societal events, the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC) has curated a list of live, interactive virtual field trips that educators can access to enrich discussions surrounding Black History Month, President's Day, Women's History Month and Earth Day. Several of the offerings are free to the public, while others have a fee associated.
Virtual expeditions have gained in popularity in recent years and even more so since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. What sets CILC and its content collaborators' programs apart from traditional web-based experiences (prerecorded) is the live interactive aspect. Museum curators, historians, authors, researchers, and other expert instructors engage directly with students during the virtual field trip to create a richer learning environment. The selections below offer an engaging resource to educators who want to expand their curriculum in a unique and authentic manner.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH, FEBRUARY 2021
- Underground Railroad Immersive Experience, Ohio History Connection
- Double Victory: African Americans in WWII, National World War II Museum
- African American Artists (free), Smithsonian American Art Museums
- It's NOT Black or White: How a Museum Defines 'Race', Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- African American Trailblazers (free), Pro Football Hall of Fame
PRESIDENT'S DAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2021
- America's Presidents (free), Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery
- Young Abraham Lincoln, Learn Around the World
- The Pursuit of Liberty: the Revolutionary War and the Founding of America, VA Museum of History and Culture
- Investigating the Lincoln Assassination with Detective McDevitt, Ford's Theater
- George Washington and the French and Indian War (free), Fort Necessity National Battlefield
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, MARCH 2021
- Women War Reporters: How They Wrote World "Herstory", Authors on Call
- Votes for Women, MD Center for History & Culture
- Women's History: Dirt on Their Skirts, National Baseball Hall of Fame
- Activism in the Suffrage Movement (free), VA Museum of History
- Women Who Paved the Way: Exploring Women Homesteaders and Suffragists (free), Homestead National Monument
EARTH DAY, APRIL 22, 2021
- Earth Day: Preserving Our Most Precious Resource, SOITA
- Sustainable Solutions: Bioenergy and Bioproducts (free), Creative Discovery Museum
- Exploring Earth Science, Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Planet Earth, Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology
- Earth is Worth It!, East Central Ohio Ed. Service Center
Teachers, school administrators, parents and childcare professionals are encouraged to browse CILC's complete library of programs or register for a free membership at cilc.org.
SOURCE Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration