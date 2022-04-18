Interactive Fitness Market Size to Grow by USD 6.88 bn | Growing Awareness among People about Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Interactive Fitness Market: Driver

The growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyle is driving the growth of the interactive fitness market. The rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is leading to a high risk of various health conditions. Some of these conditions include anxiety, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis, among others. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of chronic back pain and hectic work schedules have compelled people to undertake some form of daily exercise to remain healthy and prevent various health-related issues. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for various fitness activities, which include interactive fitness. Interactive fitness products provide improved flexibility to consumers, which, in turn, helps prevent major body injuries, aches, and pains. In addition, promotional activities conducted by vendors and the use of social media also help in creating awareness about a healthy lifestyle through various fitness and training activities. This will significantly influence the growth of the global interactive fitness market size during the forecast period.

Interactive Fitness Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the interactive fitness market has been classified into non-residential and residential segments. The non-residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for interactive fitness from commercial office buildings and hospitality establishments, particularly in North America. The segment includes the use of interactive fitness in major corporate offices; public areas such as hospitality establishments (hotels and resorts) and other public establishments, including recreation centers such as regional recreation centers (RCCs), village recreation centers (VRCs), and neighborhood recreation centers (NRCs); public and amusement parks; shopping centers; and gymnasiums and other fitness centers.

By geography, the interactive fitness market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will lead the interactive fitness market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The presence of a well-developed health and fitness industry and the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes will drive the interactive fitness market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the interactive fitness market in North America. The increasing participation of people in fitness activities will play a major role in driving the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Interactive Fitness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 63% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

