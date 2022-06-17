Interactive Flat Panels Market Report: North America to Occupy 42% Market Share|Evolving Opportunities with BenQ Corp.& Hitachi Ltd.|Technavio

The interactive flat panels market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The interactive flat panels market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.

BenQ Corp. - The company offers a wide range of projectors for business, residential, and education applications. Some of the categories include home projectors, business projectors, interactive classroom projectors, and 4K Home projectors among others.

The company offers a wide range of projectors for business, residential, and education applications. Some of the categories include home projectors, business projectors, interactive classroom projectors, and Home projectors among others. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as HILU65203 and HILS65204.

The company offers interactive flat panel products such as HILU65203 and HILS65204. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 242B9T and 55BDL6051C.

The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 242B9T and 55BDL6051C. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 49TA3E-B, TR3DJ Series, and 75TC3D.

The company offers interactive flat panel products such as 49TA3E-B, TR3DJ Series, and 75TC3D. NEC Corp. - The company offers interactive flat panel products such as NEC MultiSync ME551 IR, NEC MultiSync ME501 IR, and NEC MultiSync ME431 IR.

The company offers interactive flat panel products such as NEC MultiSync ME551 IR, NEC MultiSync ME501 IR, and NEC MultiSync ME431 IR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is driven by factors such as the growth of e-learning, the increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector, and the adoption of interactive flat panels in corporate and government sectors.

The market is driven by factors such as the growth of e-learning, the increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector, and the adoption of interactive flat panels in corporate and government sectors. Challenges: The high cost of interactive flat panels is hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Display Size, the market is classified into 60-79-inch size, 80-inch and above size, and others.

the market is classified into 60-79-inch size, 80-inch and above size, and others. By Display type, the market is classified into plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels, and HD flat panels.

the market is classified into plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/ flat panels, and HD flat panels. By Application, the market is classified into the education sector and the corporate sector .

the market is classified into the education sector and the corporate sector By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America .

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Interactive Flat Panels Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Interactive Flat Panels Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global electronic equipment and instruments market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Education sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Education sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Education sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Corporate sector - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Display size

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Display size - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Display size

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Display size

6.3 60-79-inch size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: 60-79-inch size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: 60-79-inch size - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 80-inch and above size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: 80-inch and above size - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: 80-inch and above size - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Display size

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Display size

7 Market Segmentation by Display type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Display type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Display type

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Display type

7.3 Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: Plasma and LCD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Plasma and LCD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: HD flat panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: HD flat panels - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Display type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Display type

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 41: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 58: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 BenQ Corp.

Exhibit 61: BenQ Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: BenQ Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: BenQ Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV- Key news



Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 74: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: LG Electronics Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 77: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 79: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: NEC Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 82: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 84: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Panasonic Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Planar Systems Inc.

Exhibit 89: Planar Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Planar Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Planar Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 95: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 97: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 ViewSonic Corp.

Exhibit 101: ViewSonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ViewSonic Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 103: ViewSonic Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology



Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 107: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

