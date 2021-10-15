Interactive Flat Panels Market size to grow by USD 5.83 bn from 2021 to 2025 | BenQ Corp. and Hitachi Ltd. among key vendors | Technavio

The interactive flat panels market is driven by the growth of e-learning. The increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector is also anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of key Interactive Flat Panels Players:

BenQ Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Planar Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

ViewSonic Corp.

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Size

60-79-inch size - size and forecast 2020-2025

80-inch and above size - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Display Type

Plasma and LCD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive UHD/ 4K flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025

flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025 HD flat panels - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Application

Education sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market Geography Outlook

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Interactive Flat Panels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BenQ Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and ViewSonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

