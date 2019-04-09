Interactive Health Honors "Healthiest Companies in America" in 2018

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Health today named 151 employers as the "Healthiest Companies in America," an annual award that honors corporations that have invested in and improved the health of their workers.

Through year-round, personalized digital tools, coaching, wellness challenges, and fresh medical information, Interactive Health taps into innovative ways to help these companies improve the health of their employees.

To be recognized, awardees reached or exceeded a 70 percent participation rate in their workplace wellness program, and their workforces' overall health risk was low — based on the results of an annual health evaluation.

Participant results included:

85 percent of participants who were at risk for hypertension made changes and improved their health risk;

39 percent of participants in a high-risk range migrated to a healthier state;

43 percent of participants in a moderate-risk range moved to a healthy status; and

lower overall emotional health risk than Interactive Health's book of business.

For employers, the benefits are just as transformative. Companies who invest in the health of their employees benefit from higher productivity, lower medical costs, fewer workers' compensation and disability claims, and reduced absenteeism.

"KONE is thrilled that our employees are actively managing their health," said Nicole Manzo, senior vice president of human resources for KONE Americas. "Over the years, we've seen a steady number of employees engaged, and most importantly, we're hearing from our employees what a difference our wellness program is making in their lives. We're grateful for the recognition and proud of our employees for their engagement."

Of the 151 honorees in the program's 12th year, 111 are repeat winners. More than 45 businesses have reached the list for five years or more, while one – Nature's Sunshine, based in Lehi, Utah – has won the award every year.

"In an era of record-low unemployment, employers must figure out a way to differentiate themselves and show that they care," said Interactive Health CEO Bill Goldberg. "Investing in the health of your employees not only achieves that but has far-reaching implications across the organization. A healthier workforce is one that is happier, more engaged and more productive."

About Interactive Health

Interactive Health ( www.interactivehealthinc.com ) helps businesses invest in the health of their employees. Through our robust and personalized workplace wellness programs, we empower employees to adopt new habits — habits we support through personalized goal-setting and resources. This fuels increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and fewer disability and workers' compensation claims. With more than 25 years' experience serving more than 1 million people annually, we drive measurable gains in both the lives of employees and the improved financial performance of our clients.

The Healthiest Companies in America 2018 by state are:

Alaska Louisiana



-- Doyon Utilities – Fairbanks -- Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin, & Hubbard – New Orleans



-- Engineered Solutions Group, Inc. – Anchorage -- Woman's Hospital Foundation – Baton Rouge



Arizona Massachusetts



-- AURA – Tucson -- Consigli Construction Co., Inc. – Milford



-- CopperPoint Mutual – Phoenix -- Schneider Electric — Boston



-- Lovitt & Touché – Tempe -- Strategic Risk Solutions – Concord



California Minnesota



-- Oliver De Silva, Inc., Group Health Care Plan – Dublin -- Heartland Corn Products – Winthrop



-- Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care – Santa Barbara -- MTS Systems Corporation – Eden Prairie



Colorado -- Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Minneapolis



-- American Heritage Railways – Durango Missouri



-- Toastmasters International – Englewood -- Enterprise Bank & Trust – St. Louis



-- Town of Breckenridge – Breckenridge -- Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy – Columbia



Connecticut -- Maritz Holdings Inc. – Fenton



-- Franklin Products – Torrington Montana



Florida -- Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, Inc. – Missoula



-- Crowley – Jacksonville -- Beaverhead County — Dillon



-- Nicklaus Children's Health System – Miami -- Carroll College – Helena



-- PAR, Inc. – Lutz -- Missoula Federal Credit Union – Missoula



Georgia -- St. Luke Community Hospital – Ronan



-- Cleveland Group, Inc. – Atlanta -- Watkins Benefits, LLC — Missoula



-- Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast, LLC – Savannah Nebraska



-- Peak Campus — Atlanta -- DLR Group — Omaha



Idaho New Hampshire



-- Ball Ventures LLC – Idaho Falls -- Speare Memorial Hospital – Plymouth



Illinois New Jersey



-- Aldridge Electric, Inc. – Libertyville -- Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst, & Doukas, LLP – New Brunswick



-- Algonquin-LITH Fire Protection District — Lake in the Hills -- Lifeline Medical Associates LLC – Parsippany



-- Amalgamated Bank of Chicago – Chicago -- The Elms of Cranbury — Cranbury



-- American Community Bank & Trust — Woodstock New York



-- Avoca SD 37 — Wilmette -- City of Batavia NY – Batavia



-- Beach Park School District 3 – Beach Park -- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center – Ogdensburg



-- Brookwood School District 167 — Glenwood -- Columbian Financial Group – Vestal



-- City of Wheaton — Wheaton -- Corning Credit Union – Corning



-- Coal City CUSD #1 — Coal City -- Helio Health — Syracuse



-- Community Consolidated School District 146 — Tinley Park -- Jamestown Board of Public Utilities — Jamestown



-- Countryside Bank – Countryside -- KS&R, Inc. — Syracuse



-- Custom Data Processing – Romeoville -- Lutheran — Jamestown



-- DSP Insurance Services – Schaumburg -- Lyons National Bank — Lyons



-- E.A. Langenfeld Associates, LTD. – Mt. Prospect -- Mower — Syracuse



-- Elkay Manufacturing Co. — Oakbrook -- Nascentia Health, Inc. – Syracuse



-- Elliott Aviation — Milan -- Sidney Federal Credit Union – Sidney



-- Evanston Township High School – Evanston North Carolina



-- Forest Park School District 91 — Forest Park -- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System – Boone



-- General Kinematics Corporation – Crystal Lake Ohio



-- Genoa Kingston High School & CUSD 424 — Genoa -- Bryan City Schools – Bryan



-- Glencoe School District 35 — Glencoe -- Central Local School District – Sherwood



-- Graycor Services LLC – Oakbrook Terrace -- Dana Incorporated – Maumee



-- Herscher CUSD 2 — Herscher -- Findley Davies, Inc. – Columbus



-- Idex Corporation — Lake Forest -- Nidec Minster Corporation – Minster



-- Interactive Health — Schaumburg -- Patrick Henry Local Schools – Hamler



-- John Bean Technologies Corporation – Chicago -- Sutton Bank — Attica



-- KONE — Lisle Pennsylvania



-- Lemont–Bromberek CSD 113A – Lemont -- Citizens & Northern Bank — Wellsboro



-- Manteno CUSD 5 — Manteno -- David's Bridal Inc. – Conshohocken



-- Maui Jim, Inc. – Peoria -- Evangelical Community Hospital — Lewisburg



-- Metamora Township High School #122 – Metamora -- F&M Trust — Chambersburg



-- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC – Westchester -- First Keystone Community Bank — Berwick



-- Mowery & Schoenfeld – Lincolnshire -- Johnson, Kendall, & Johnson – Newtown



-- National Insurance Crime Bureau — Des Plaines -- Lancaster Health Center — Lancaster



-- Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization — Mount Prospect -- Meadville Medical Center — Meadville



-- NTN Bearing Corporation — Mount Prospect -- Peter Becker Community – Harleysville



-- Nutrien — Northbrook -- Print Mail Solutions — Newtown



-- Old Second National Bank – Aurora -- The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton — Emlenton



-- PEER Bearing Co. — Waukegan Tennessee



-- Prairie Hills SD 144 — Markam -- East Tennessee Children's Hospital – Knoxville



-- Press Ganey Associates, Inc. – Chicago Texas



-- River Trails School District 26 – Mount Prospect -- Apex Capital – Fort Worth



-- Riverside SD 96 — Mount Prospect -- Cooper & Scully — Dallas



-- Rockford Park District – Rockford -- Guaranty Bank & Trust – Mt. Pleasant



-- Rosecrance – Rockford -- Industry Bancshares, Inc. – Industry



-- Schulze & Burch Biscuit Company – Chicago -- Military Sales & Service Co. – Dallas



-- SEIU Healthcare — Chicago -- San Antonio River Authority – San Antonio



-- SmithAmundsen LLC – Chicago Utah



-- Southern Illinois Health and Wellness Insurance Trust – Marion -- HealthInsight – Salt Lake City



-- The American Society of Anesthesiologists — Schaumburg -- Morinda Holdings, Inc. – American Fork



-- Town of Normal – Normal -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. – Lehi



-- Township High School District 211 – Palatine Virginia



-- Trinity Christian College – Palos Heights -- CFA Institute – Charlottesville



-- U.S. Waterproofing — Rolling Meadows Washington



-- Westchester Public SD 92.5 — Westchester -- World Vision, Inc. – Federal Way



-- World's Finest Chocolate — Chicago Wisconsin



Indiana -- City of Franklin – Franklin



-- HealthLinc, Inc. – Valparaiso -- Fond du Lac County – Fond du Lac



-- Traylor Bros., Inc. – Evansville -- HNI Risk Services LLC – New Berlin



Iowa -- LDI Industries — Manitowoc



-- Bank Iowa Corporation — West Des Moines -- Primex Family of Companies – Lake Geneva



Kansas -- Reedsburg Area Medical Center – Reedsburg



-- Golf Course Superintendents Association of America – Lawrence -- Walworth County – Elkhorn





Wyoming





-- Taco John's International, Inc. – Cheyenne

