Interactive Health Names America's Healthiest Companies

CHICAGO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Health today named 184 employers as the "Healthiest Companies in America," an annual award that recognizes businesses that are investing in and improving their employees' health.
Interactive Health helps companies solve for rising healthcare costs and encourages employees to adopt better habits at a time when the average life expectancy of an American is actually shortening, with obesity and diabetes as significant contributing factors.
To be recognized, honorees reached or exceeded an exemplary 70 percent participation rate in their workplace wellness program and their workforce's overall health risk was low, based on the results of an annual health evaluation that involves a blood draw, lab tests and a detailed questionnaire. This evaluation is often more thorough than what patients receive during routine visits to primary care doctors. This new knowledge motivates people to adopt new habits, which Interactive Health supports through year–round personalized digital tools, coaching and other resources for each participant. Participant results included:
- 75 percent of participants who were at risk for hypertension made changes and are no longer at risk
- 40 percent of participants in a high risk range migrated to a healthier state
- 42 percent of participants in a moderate health risk range moved to a healthy status
- Lower overall emotional health risk than Interactive Health's book of business
For employers, the benefits are just as transformative. Companies recognized by Interactive Health benefit from higher productivity, lower medical costs, fewer workers' compensation and disability claims, and reduced absenteeism.
"Rush prides itself on providing a healthy, supportive work environment for our employees," said Cynthia Bik, program manager for benefits and wellness with Rush System for Health, which was among the employers recognized by Interactive Health. "As caregivers, the health and safety of our patients is the priority, and in order to provide the best care, it is imperative that our staff have access to resources that help them maintain healthy habits themselves. This recognition reinforces our commitment to valuing and supporting our employees' health so that we can continue to do what we do best – care for others."
Of the 184 recognized employers, 131 are repeat winners in the 11 years since Interactive Health began recognizing the country's healthiest companies. Over 32 businesses and organizations have reached this list for five years or more, while one company – Nature's Sunshine, based in Lehi, Utah – has won the award every year.
"It is truly magnificent to see our customers achieve this rate of employee participation in their wellness programs, supporting an overall healthy workforce," said Interactive Health President and CEO Bill Goldberg. "I am inspired to see how many organizations have reached this achievement this year—and how many additional employers were extraordinarily close to attaining this goal. All the investment they've put into supporting their employees' health has paid off. Employees enjoy healthier lives, while employers benefit from enhanced productivity and lower healthcare costs. It's truly a win–win combination."
For more information on Healthiest Companies in America, visit http://interactivehealthinc.com/client–success/healthiest–companies.
The Healthiest Companies in America include:
Alaska
- City of Valdez – Valdez
- Doyon Utilities – Fairbanks
- Engineered Solutions Group, Inc. – Anchorage
Arizona
- Alhambra Elementary School District – Phoenix
- AURA – Tucson
- CopperPoint Mutual – Phoenix
- Lovitt & Touché – Tempe
California
- Casa Dorinda – Santa Barbara
- Oliver De Silva, Inc., Group Health Care Plan – Dublin
- Toastmasters International – Rancho Santa Margarita
- Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care – Santa Barbara
Colorado
- American Heritage Railways – Durango
- Quantum Corporation – Colorado Springs
- Shaw Construction – Denver
- Town of Breckenridge – Breckenridge
Florida
- Crowley – Jacksonville
- Nicklaus Children's Health System – Miami
- PAR, Inc. – Lutz
Georgia
- Cleveland Group, Inc. – Atlanta
- Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast, LLC – Savannah
Idaho
- Ball Ventures LLC – Idaho Falls
Illinois
- Aldridge Electric, Inc. – Libertyville
- Amalgamated Bank of Chicago – Chicago
- American Community Bank & Trust – Woodstock
- Aquascape, Inc – St. Charles
- Beach Park School District 3 – Beach Park
- Blick Art Materials LLC – Galesburg
- Brookwood School District 167 – Glenwood
- City of Wheaton – Wheaton
- Connor & Gallagher OneSource – Lisle
- Countryside Bank – Countryside
- Custom Data Processing – Romeoville
- DSP Insurance Services – Schaumburg
- E.A. Langenfeld Associates, LTD. – Mt. Prospect
- East Maine School District 63 – Des Plaines
- ED&F MAN – Chicago
- Edlong Dairy Technologies – Elk Grove Village
- Evanston Township High School – Evanston
- Fairrington – Bolingbrook
- Freeborn & Peters LLP – Chicago
- General Kinematics Corporation – Crystal Lake
- Graycor Services LLC – Oakbrook Terrace
- Hospital Sisters of St. Francis – Springfield
- Hu–Friedy – Chicago
- Ideal Industries, Inc. – Sycamore
- Illinois Valley Community College – Oglesby
- John Bean Technologies Corporation – Chicago
- Keeneyville School District 20 – Hanover Park
- Lemont–Bromberek CSD 113A – Lemont
- Maui Jim, Inc. – Peoria
- Metamora Township High School – Metamora
- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC – Westchester
- Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC – Lincolnshire
- Mutual Trust Life Insurance Company – Oak Brook
- NTN Bearing Corporation – Mt. Prospect
- Old Second National Bank – Aurora
- PotashCorp – Northbrook
- Press Ganey Associates, Inc. – Chicago
- Prinova US – Carol Stream
- Property Casualty Insurers Association of America – Chicago
- R.J. O'Brien & Associates LLC – Chicago
- Ridgeland School District 122 – Oak Lawn
- River Trails School District 26 – Mount Prospect
- Rockford Park District – Rockford
- Rosecrance – Rockford
- Rush – Chicago
- Schulze & Burch Biscuit Company – Chicago
- SmithAmundsen LLC – Chicago
- Southern Illinois Health and Wellness Insurance Trust – Marion
- Spoon River College – Canton
- Tempco Electric Heater Corporation – Wood Dale
- Township High School District 211 – Palatine
- Trinity Christian College – Palos Heights
Indiana
- BMWC Constructors, Inc. – Indianapolis
- HealthLinc, Inc. – Valparaiso
- Hurco Companies, Inc. – Indianapolis
- South Adams Schools – Berne
- The Heart Group – Newburgh
- Traylor Bros., Inc. – Evansville
Kansas
- Allen County Regional Hospital – Iola
- Golf Course Superintendents Association of America – Lawrence
- Holton Community Hospital – Holton
Louisiana
- Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin, & Hubbard – New Orleans
- Woman's Hospital – Baton Rouge
Massachusetts
- Consigli Construction Co., Inc. – Milford
- Schneider Electric – Boston
- Strategic Risk Solutions – Concord
Michigan
- Ghafari Associates – Dearborn
- SmithGroupJJR – Detroit
- West Shore Community College – Scottville
Minnesota
- Heartland Corn Products – Winthrop
- MTS Systems Corporation – Eden Prairie
- Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Minneapolis
Missouri
- Delta Dental – St. Louis
- EML Payments USA, LLC – Kansas City
- Enterprise Bank & Trust – St. Louis
- Fidelity Communications Co. – Sullivan
- ICL Performance Products – St. Louis
- J.W. Terrill – St. Louis
- Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy – Columbia
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals – Hazelwood
- Maritz Holdings Inc. – Fenton
- Thomas McGee Group – Kansas City
Montana
- Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, Inc. – Missoula
- Carroll College – Helena
- Missoula Federal Credit Union – Missoula
- Park County, Montana – Livingston
- St. Luke Community Hospital – Ronan
Nevada
- City of McCook – McCook
New Hampshire
- Speare Memorial Hospital – Plymouth
New Jersey
- AHS Investment Corporation – Morris Plains
- Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst, & Doukas, LLP – New Brunswick
- Jefferson Health New Jersey – Stratford
- Lifeline Medical Associates LLC – Parsippany
New York
- C&S Companies – Syracuse
- City of Batavia NY – Batavia
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center – Ogdensburg
- Columbian Financial Group – Vestal
- Corning Credit Union – Corning
- Credo Community Center – Watertown
- Eric Mower + Associates – Syracuse
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield – Rochester
- Harris Beach PLLC – Pittsford
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions – Liverpool
- LNB Banking – Geneva
- MedAmerica – Rochester
- Monroe Veterinary Associates – Rochester
- Mountain Lake Services – Port Henry
- Nascentia Health – Syracuse
- Oswego Health – Oswego
- Partners + Napier – Rochester
- Sidney Federal Credit Union – Sidney
- Univera Healthcare – Buffalo
- Watertown Savings Bank – Watertown
North Carolina
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System – Boone
Ohio
- Bryan City Schools – Bryan
- Central Local School District – Sherwood
- Dana Incorporated – Maumee
- Findley Davies, Inc. – Columbus
- Nidec Minster Corporation – Minster
- Patrick Henry Local Schools – Hamler
- Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC – Cincinnati
- Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum – Cincinnati
- Sutton Bank – Attica
- Totes–Isotoner – Cincinnati
- VEGA Americas, Inc. – Cincinnati
Pennsylvania
- David's Bridal Inc. – Conshohocken
- Global Tax Management – Wayne
- Jade – Huntington Valley
- Jefferson – East Falls Campus – Philadelphia
- Johnson, Kendall, & Johnson – Newtown
- Meadville Medical Center – Meadville
- Peter Becker Community – Harleysville
- SouthEast Lancaster Health Services – Lancaster
Tennessee
- City of Maryville – Maryville
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital – Knoxville
Texas
- Apex Capital – Fort Worth
- Guaranty Bank & Trust – Mt. Pleasant
- Humco Holding Group, Inc. – Texarkana
- Industry Bancshares, Inc. – Industry
- Military Sales & Service Co. – Dallas
- San Antonio River Authority – San Antonio
- Texas Molecular LP – Deer Park
Utah
- HealthInsight – Salt Lake City
- Morinda Holdings, Inc. – American Fork
- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. – Lehi
- Okland Construction – Salt Lake City
Virginia
- CFA Institute – Charlottesville
- Telular Corporation – Herndon
Washington
- World Vision, Inc. – Federal Way
Wisconsin
- City of Franklin – Franklin
- DOHMEN – Milwaukee
- Fond du Lac County – Fond du Lac
- HNI Risk Services LLC – New Berlin
- Kraemer North America – Eau Claire
- Mid–State Technical College – Wisconsin Rapids
- Plexus Corp. – Neenah
- POLK–BURNETT ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – Centuria
- Primex Family of Companies – Lake Geneva
- Reedsburg Area Medical Center – Reedsburg
- Walworth County – Elkhorn
- Wilmot Union High School – Wilmot
Wyoming
- Taco John's International, Inc. – Cheyenne
About Interactive Health
Interactive Health helps businesses solve for rising healthcare costs. Through annual health evaluations, we reveal powerful, sometimes surprising information about employees' health. Those insights empower employees to adopt new habits — habits we support through personalized goal–setting and resources. With 25 years' experience serving more than 1 million people annually, we drive measurable gains in our clients' financial performance and improve the lives of their employees.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interactive-health-names-americas-healthiest-companies-300619988.html
SOURCE Interactive Health
Share this article