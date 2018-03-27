Interactive Health Names America's Healthiest Companies

To be recognized, honorees reached or exceeded an exemplary 70 percent participation rate in their workplace wellness program and their workforce's overall health risk was low, based on the results of an annual health evaluation that involves a blood draw, lab tests and a detailed questionnaire. This evaluation is often more thorough than what patients receive during routine visits to primary care doctors. This new knowledge motivates people to adopt new habits, which Interactive Health supports through year–round personalized digital tools, coaching and other resources for each participant. Participant results included:

75 percent of participants who were at risk for hypertension made changes and are no longer at risk

40 percent of participants in a high risk range migrated to a healthier state

42 percent of participants in a moderate health risk range moved to a healthy status

Lower overall emotional health risk than Interactive Health's book of business

For employers, the benefits are just as transformative. Companies recognized by Interactive Health benefit from higher productivity, lower medical costs, fewer workers' compensation and disability claims, and reduced absenteeism.

"Rush prides itself on providing a healthy, supportive work environment for our employees," said Cynthia Bik, program manager for benefits and wellness with Rush System for Health, which was among the employers recognized by Interactive Health. "As caregivers, the health and safety of our patients is the priority, and in order to provide the best care, it is imperative that our staff have access to resources that help them maintain healthy habits themselves. This recognition reinforces our commitment to valuing and supporting our employees' health so that we can continue to do what we do best – care for others."

Of the 184 recognized employers, 131 are repeat winners in the 11 years since Interactive Health began recognizing the country's healthiest companies. Over 32 businesses and organizations have reached this list for five years or more, while one company – Nature's Sunshine, based in Lehi, Utah – has won the award every year.

"It is truly magnificent to see our customers achieve this rate of employee participation in their wellness programs, supporting an overall healthy workforce," said Interactive Health President and CEO Bill Goldberg. "I am inspired to see how many organizations have reached this achievement this year—and how many additional employers were extraordinarily close to attaining this goal. All the investment they've put into supporting their employees' health has paid off. Employees enjoy healthier lives, while employers benefit from enhanced productivity and lower healthcare costs. It's truly a win–win combination."

The Healthiest Companies in America include:

Alaska

City of Valdez – Valdez

– Doyon Utilities – Fairbanks

Engineered Solutions Group, Inc. – Anchorage

Arizona

Alhambra Elementary School District – Phoenix

AURA – Tucson

CopperPoint Mutual – Phoenix

Lovitt & Touché – Tempe

California

Casa Dorinda – Santa Barbara

Oliver De Silva , Inc., Group Health Care Plan – Dublin

, Inc., Group Health Care Plan – Toastmasters International – Rancho Santa Margarita

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care – Santa Barbara

Colorado

American Heritage Railways – Durango

Quantum Corporation – Colorado Springs

Shaw Construction – Denver

Town of Breckenridge – Breckenridge

Florida

Crowley – Jacksonville

– Nicklaus Children's Health System – Miami

PAR, Inc. – Lutz

Georgia

Cleveland Group, Inc. – Atlanta

Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast, LLC – Savannah

Idaho

Ball Ventures LLC – Idaho Falls

Illinois

Aldridge Electric, Inc. – Libertyville

Amalgamated Bank of Chicago – Chicago

– American Community Bank & Trust – Woodstock

Aquascape, Inc – St. Charles

Beach Park School District 3 – Beach Park

School District 3 – Blick Art Materials LLC – Galesburg

Brookwood School District 167 – Glenwood

City of Wheaton – Wheaton

– Connor & Gallagher OneSource – Lisle

Countryside Bank – Countryside

Custom Data Processing – Romeoville

DSP Insurance Services – Schaumburg

E.A. Langenfeld Associates, LTD. – Mt. Prospect

East Maine School District 63 – Des Plaines

School District 63 – ED&F MAN – Chicago

Edlong Dairy Technologies – Elk Grove Village

Evanston Township High School – Evanston

Fairrington – Bolingbrook

Freeborn & Peters LLP – Chicago

General Kinematics Corporation – Crystal Lake

Graycor Services LLC – Oakbrook Terrace

Hospital Sisters of St. Francis – Springfield

– Hu–Friedy – Chicago

Ideal Industries, Inc. – Sycamore

Illinois Valley Community College – Oglesby

– John Bean Technologies Corporation – Chicago

Keeneyville School District 20 – Hanover Park

School District 20 – Lemont–Bromberek CSD 113A – Lemont

Maui Jim, Inc. – Peoria

Metamora Township High School – Metamora

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC – Westchester

Mowery & Schoenfeld, LLC – Lincolnshire

Mutual Trust Life Insurance Company – Oak Brook

NTN Bearing Corporation – Mt. Prospect

Old Second National Bank – Aurora

PotashCorp – Northbrook

Press Ganey Associates, Inc. – Chicago

Prinova US – Carol Stream

Property Casualty Insurers Association of America – Chicago

R.J. O'Brien & Associates LLC – Chicago

Ridgeland School District 122 – Oak Lawn

River Trails School District 26 – Mount Prospect

Rockford Park District – Rockford

District – Rosecrance – Rockford

Rush – Chicago

Schulze & Burch Biscuit Company – Chicago

SmithAmundsen LLC – Chicago

Southern Illinois Health and Wellness Insurance Trust – Marion

Spoon River College – Canton

– Tempco Electric Heater Corporation – Wood Dale

Township High School District 211 – Palatine

Trinity Christian College – Palos Heights

Indiana

BMWC Constructors, Inc. – Indianapolis

HealthLinc, Inc. – Valparaiso

Hurco Companies, Inc. – Indianapolis

South Adams Schools – Berne

Schools – Berne The Heart Group – Newburgh

Traylor Bros ., Inc. – Evansville

Kansas

Allen County Regional Hospital – Iola

Golf Course Superintendents Association of America – Lawrence

Holton Community Hospital – Holton

Louisiana

Lugenbuhl, Wheaton , Peck , Rankin, & Hubbard – New Orleans

, , Rankin, & Hubbard – Woman's Hospital – Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. – Milford

Schneider Electric – Boston



Strategic Risk Solutions – Concord

Michigan

Ghafari Associates – Dearborn

SmithGroupJJR – Detroit

West Shore Community College – Scottville

Minnesota

Heartland Corn Products – Winthrop

MTS Systems Corporation – Eden Prairie

Ryan Companies US, Inc. – Minneapolis

Missouri

Delta Dental – St. Louis

EML Payments USA , LLC – Kansas City

, LLC – Enterprise Bank & Trust – St. Louis

Fidelity Communications Co. – Sullivan

ICL Performance Products – St. Louis

J.W. Terrill – St. Louis

Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy – Columbia

Medical Pharmacy – Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals – Hazelwood

Maritz Holdings Inc. – Fenton

Thomas McGee Group – Kansas City

Montana

Allegiance Benefit Plan Management, Inc. – Missoula

Carroll College – Helena

– Helena Missoula Federal Credit Union – Missoula

Park County, Montana – Livingston

– St. Luke Community Hospital – Ronan

Nevada

City of McCook – McCook

New Hampshire

Speare Memorial Hospital – Plymouth

New Jersey

AHS Investment Corporation – Morris Plains

Hoagland , Longo, Moran , Dunst, & Doukas, LLP – New Brunswick

, Longo, , Dunst, & Doukas, LLP – Jefferson Health New Jersey – Stratford

Lifeline Medical Associates LLC – Parsippany

New York

C&S Companies – Syracuse

City of Batavia NY – Batavia

– Claxton Hepburn Medical Center – Ogdensburg

Columbian Financial Group – Vestal

Corning Credit Union – Corning

Credo Community Center – Watertown

Eric Mower + Associates – Syracuse

+ Associates – Excellus BlueCross BlueShield – Rochester

Harris Beach PLLC – Pittsford

Lifetime Benefit Solutions – Liverpool

LNB Banking – Geneva

MedAmerica – Rochester

Monroe Veterinary Associates – Rochester

Mountain Lake Services – Port Henry

Nascentia Health – Syracuse

Oswego Health – Oswego

Partners + Napier – Rochester

Sidney Federal Credit Union – Sidney

Univera Healthcare – Buffalo

Watertown Savings Bank – Watertown

North Carolina

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System – Boone

Ohio

Bryan City Schools – Bryan

City Schools – Central Local School District – Sherwood

Dana Incorporated – Maumee

Findley Davies , Inc. – Columbus

, Inc. – Columbus Nidec Minster Corporation – Minster

Patrick Henry Local Schools – Hamler

Ross , Sinclaire & Associates, LLC – Cincinnati

, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC – Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum – Cincinnati

Sutton Bank – Attica

– Totes–Isotoner – Cincinnati

VEGA Americas, Inc. – Cincinnati

Pennsylvania

David's Bridal Inc. – Conshohocken

Global Tax Management – Wayne

Jade – Huntington Valley

Jefferson – East Falls Campus – Philadelphia

Johnson, Kendall, & Johnson – Newtown

Meadville Medical Center – Meadville

Peter Becker Community – Harleysville

– SouthEast Lancaster Health Services – Lancaster

Tennessee

City of Maryville – Maryville

– East Tennessee Children's Hospital – Knoxville

Texas

Apex Capital – Fort Worth

Guaranty Bank & Trust – Mt. Pleasant

Humco Holding Group, Inc. – Texarkana

Industry Bancshares, Inc. – Industry

Military Sales & Service Co. – Dallas

San Antonio River Authority – San Antonio

Texas Molecular LP – Deer Park

Utah

HealthInsight – Salt Lake City

Morinda Holdings, Inc. – American Fork

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. – Lehi

Okland Construction – Salt Lake City

Virginia

CFA Institute – Charlottesville

Telular Corporation – Herndon

Washington

World Vision, Inc. – Federal Way

Wisconsin

City of Franklin – Franklin

DOHMEN – Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County – Fond du Lac

– HNI Risk Services LLC – New Berlin

Kraemer North America – Eau Claire

– Mid–State Technical College – Wisconsin Rapids

Plexus Corp. – Neenah

POLK–BURNETT ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE – Centuria

Primex Family of Companies – Lake Geneva

Reedsburg Area Medical Center – Reedsburg

Walworth County – Elkhorn

– Wilmot Union High School – Wilmot

Wyoming

Taco John's International, Inc. – Cheyenne

About Interactive Health

Interactive Health helps businesses solve for rising healthcare costs. Through annual health evaluations, we reveal powerful, sometimes surprising information about employees' health. Those insights empower employees to adopt new habits — habits we support through personalized goal–setting and resources. With 25 years' experience serving more than 1 million people annually, we drive measurable gains in our clients' financial performance and improve the lives of their employees.

