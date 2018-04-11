Interactive Kiosk Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains in Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Interactive kiosk offers direct access to fun distractions like trivia games, directional information, meeting schedules, menus, event registrations, or reservation system. The system mainly designed for public use that delivers information or allows transactions. Specialized hardware and software used that provides access to information and applications. It consists of a computer and a display screen and enables for customer input of data.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Interactive Kiosk Market are growing inclination in customer attitude toward self-service interactive kiosks. Interactive Kiosk Market segmented based on type, component, industry, application, and region.

Type into Vending Machines, Coin & Currency Counter, Self-Service Kiosks (Employment Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Patient Self-Service Kiosks, and Photo Kiosks), and Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) classify Interactive Kiosk Market.

The Automated Teller Machine (ATMs) segment accounted for the largest market share of Interactive Kiosk Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being, inclusively used by customers as these machines are placed outside the bank, retail outlets, and supermarkets. Moreover, the segment estimated to grow at highest CAGR.

Component into Software Component and Hardware Component classify Interactive Kiosk Market.

Industry into Entertainment, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Banking & Financial Services, Government, and others classify Interactive Kiosk Market.

Interactive Kiosk Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, North American regional market accounted for the largest share of Interactive Kiosk Market and led the overall market over the period. the reason being, rising use of kiosk at airports, use of interactive kiosk as a checkout counter, and growing demand for the general vending machine. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market was estimated to grow at the highest rate over the period. The reason being, rising use of kiosk technology in many industries like banking & financial service industry, retail industry and healthcare.

The key players of Interactive Kiosk Market are RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Meridian Kiosks LLC, NCR Corp., Wincor Nixdorf Ag, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Slabb Kiosks, EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., and IER SAS. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment

This report studies Interactive Kiosk in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Diebold

IBM

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR

Slabb

Flextronics International

IER SAS

IKS Technologies

Lucidiom

Meridian Kiosks

Phoenix Kiosk

Rosendahl Concept Kiosk

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Interactive Kiosk in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Unmanned Interactive Kiosk

Duty interactive kiosks

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Interactive Kiosk in each application, can be divided into

