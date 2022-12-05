Interactive kiosk market size to increase by USD 11.5 billion: North America to contribute 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Kiosk Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 11.5 billion at a CAGR of 7.94% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2023-2027

By region, the global interactive kiosk market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing investments in the establishment of new retail stores and rising consumer demand for personalized services are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The interactive kiosk market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acante Solutions Ltd.: The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets, combined with the ability to produce bespoke touchscreen kiosk solutions to satisfy customer requirements.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of cashless payments, growing demand for smart parking, and the increasing use of analytics. However, the increasing demand for tablet kiosks is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The self-service kiosk market size is expected to increase by USD 3.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the self-service kiosk market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the self-service kiosk market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth. The airport kiosk market size is expected to increase by USD 895.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%. The increasing passenger travel is notably driving the airport kiosk market growth, although factors such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may impede the market growth.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Interactive Kiosk Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the interactive kiosk market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive kiosk market vendors.

Interactive Kiosk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, and Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

