Interactive kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for smart parking to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive kiosk market size is expected to grow by USD 11.5 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The growing demand for smart parking is driving the interactive kiosk market growth. The rise in the number of vehicles, owing to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income, has increased the demand for smart parking solutions. Multiple technologies are used in smart parking to ensure fast, easy, and efficient parking of vehicles. Customers can process their payments or parking fees through interactive kiosks. Therefore, with the increasing implementation of smart parking solutions, the use of self-service kiosks is estimated to increase, which will drive the global market's growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download our sample report!
Key market challenges
Factors such as the growing demand for tablet kiosks will challenge market growth. Many restaurants have adopted tablet kiosks, which enable customers to place orders, make payments, and provide feedback. Tablet kiosks streamline operational processes and improve efficiency. For instance, in August 2019, Tabletop Media LLC partnered with Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts LLC to provide tabletop tablets at an additional 45 restaurant locations. Through these tablets, customers can order and pay using digital wallets. The introduction of new products in the market will increase the demand for tablet kiosks, which will hinder the growth of the global interactive kiosk market during the forecast period.
Some companies mentioned with their offerings
- Acante Solutions Ltd. - The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets.
- Advanced Kiosk - The company offers interactive kiosks, which allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, tickets, and lottery sales.
- Embross - The company offers interactive kiosks that reflect an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams.
- Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks with all-in-one PCAP or open-frame PCAP display with a small form factor Windows/Android PC.
Market segmentation
The interactive kiosk market report is segmented by end-user (retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others), component (services, hardware, and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the interactive kiosk market in North America.
Related Reports:
The airport kiosk market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 962.47 million. The increase in passenger travel is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity issues may impede the market growth.
The self-service kiosk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 8,262.72 million. The increasing adoption of contactless payment is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as growing demand for tablet kiosks may impede the market growth.
|
Interactive Kiosk Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 11.5 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.37
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acante Solutions Ltd., Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Embross, Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., IER SAS, KIS Ticket, Meridian Kiosks, Mitsogo Inc., NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pyramid Computer GmbH, RedyRef, Rosendahl Conceptkiosk AS, SITA, Source Technologies Inc., Thales, and Vecna Technologies Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio information technology market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global interactive kiosk market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global interactive kiosk market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Financial services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Financial services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Travel and tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Acante Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Acante Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Acante Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Acante Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Advanced Kiosk
- Exhibit 127: Advanced Kiosk - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Advanced Kiosk - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Advanced Kiosk - Key offerings
- 12.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Embross
- Exhibit 134: Embross - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Embross - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Embross - Key offerings
- 12.7 Frank Mayer and Associates Inc.
- Exhibit 137: Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 IER SAS
- Exhibit 140: IER SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 141: IER SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: IER SAS - Key offerings
- 12.9 KIS Ticket
- Exhibit 143: KIS Ticket - Overview
- Exhibit 144: KIS Ticket - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: KIS Ticket - Key offerings
- 12.10 Meridian Kiosks
- Exhibit 146: Meridian Kiosks - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Meridian Kiosks - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Meridian Kiosks - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mitsogo Inc.
- Exhibit 149: Mitsogo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Mitsogo Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Mitsogo Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 NCR Corp.
- Exhibit 152: NCR Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: NCR Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: NCR Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: NCR Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: NCR Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Olea Kiosks Inc.
- Exhibit 157: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Olea Kiosks Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Posiflex Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 160: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Posiflex Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Pyramid Computer GmbH
- Exhibit 163: Pyramid Computer GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Pyramid Computer GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Pyramid Computer GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.16 RedyRef
- Exhibit 166: RedyRef - Overview
- Exhibit 167: RedyRef - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: RedyRef - Key offerings
- 12.17 Thales
- Exhibit 169: Thales - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Thales - Business segments
- Exhibit 171: Thales - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Thales - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 178: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations
Share this article