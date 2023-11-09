Interactive kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for tablet kiosks will challenge market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive kiosk market size is expected to grow by USD 11.5 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for tablet kiosks will challenge market growth. Many restaurants have adopted tablet kiosks, which enable customers to place orders, make payments, and provide feedback. Tablet kiosks streamline operational processes and improve efficiency. For instance, in August 2019, Tabletop Media LLC partnered with Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts LLC to provide tabletop tablets at an additional 45 restaurant locations. Through these tablets, customers can order and pay using digital wallets. The introduction of new products in the market will increase the demand for tablet kiosks, which will hinder the growth of the global interactive kiosk market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download our sample report!

The growing demand for smart parking is driving the interactive kiosk market growth. The rise in the number of vehicles, owing to rapid urbanization and growing disposable income, has increased the demand for smart parking solutions. Multiple technologies are used in smart parking to ensure fast, easy, and efficient parking of vehicles. Customers can process their payments or parking fees through interactive kiosks. Therefore, with the increasing implementation of smart parking solutions, the use of self-service kiosks is estimated to increase, which will drive the global market's growth.

Acante Solutions Ltd. - The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets.

The company offers interactive kiosks developed for personal identification, information, and self-service markets. Advanced Kiosk - The company offers interactive kiosks, which allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment.

The company offers interactive kiosks, which allow users to easily access information regarding travel, transportation, and hotel accommodations, along with local food, weather, and entertainment. Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, tickets, and lottery sales.

The company offers interactive kiosks that can reduce friction during transactions and support order-taking, service, product information, tickets, and lottery sales. Embross - The company offers interactive kiosks that reflect an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams.

The company offers interactive kiosks that reflect an extensive feature set designed through open dialogue with passengers, airport operations, guest experience, accessibility, service and maintenance, brand and marketing, and other stakeholder teams. Frank Mayer and Associates Inc. - The company offers interactive kiosks with all-in-one PCAP or open-frame PCAP display with a small form factor Windows/Android PC.

The interactive kiosk market report is segmented by end-user (retail, financial services, travel and tourism, healthcare, and others), component (services, hardware, and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the interactive kiosk market in North America.

The airport kiosk market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 962.47 million.

The self-service kiosk market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 8,262.72 million.

SOURCE Technavio