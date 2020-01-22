MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax and Accounting presented the Leonard L. Silverstein Award to InterActive Legal Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jonathan G. Blattmachr.

InterActive Legal Founder, Jonathan G. Blattmachr, is the recipient of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting’s Leonard L. Silverstein Award

The Leonard Silverstein Lifetime Achievement Award, named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios for his longstanding contributions to the field of tax, is generally awarded to individuals that have demonstrated excellence in their field throughout their career, made contributions to the tax community at large, and contributed to the success of BNA's Portfolios. A recent communique from an official at Blomberg Tax and Accounting had this to say about Jonathan: "There is no doubt that you [Jonathan Blattmachr] not only fit, but exceed by leaps and bounds, all criteria, and we would be honored to celebrate such contributions via this award."

In receiving this award, Jonathan Blattmachr said, "One of the great honors I got, is… for 20 years, I was Leonard's personal attorney. That was a great honor. I just adored the man and I'm just so sorry he isn't with us anymore."

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research and news services, enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence.

This award was presented on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Bloomberg Tax and Accounting's awards luncheon during the 54th Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning conference.

Mr. Blattmachr graduated from Columbia University School of Law cum laude, where he was recognized as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and received his A.B. degree from Bucknell University, majoring in mathematics. He has served as a lecturer-in-law of the Columbia University School of Law and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at New York University Law School in its Masters in Tax Program (LLM). He is a former chairperson of the Trusts & Estates Law Section of the New York State Bar Association and of several committees of the American Bar Association. Mr. Blattmachr is a Fellow and a former Regent of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and past chair of its Estate and Gift Tax Committee. He is author or co-author of eight books and more than 500 articles on estate planning and tax topics.

Among professional activities, which are too numerous to list, Mr. Blattmachr has served as an Advisor on The American Law Institute, Restatement of the Law, Trusts 3rd; and as a Fellow of The New York Bar Foundation and a member of the American Bar Foundation.

InterActive Legal, headquartered in Melbourne, FL, is a leading provider of software solutions and practice development initiatives to the estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning community nationwide. InterActive Legal's automated document drafting suites helps legal practitioners in this arena make quantum gains in efficiencies and accuracy, thus enabling them to better represent the needs of their clients.

