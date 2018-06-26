InterActive Legal Promotes Vanessa Kanaga to President

Ms. Kanaga received her J.D. from Cornell Law School, Magna Cum Laude, in 2006, and a B.A. in Philosophy from Wichita State University, with a minor in Music, in 2003. During law school, Vanessa was an Editor for the Cornell International Law Journal, and a Teaching Assistant for Terrorism and the Law. She also served as a Legal Intern in the City Attorney's Office in Ithaca, New York during the Summer of 2004. In 2011, Vanessa received an Advanced Professional Certificate from New York University School of Law.

Following law school, Vanessa practiced in New York for several years, at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, LLP, and then Moses & Singer, LLP. In 2012, she returned to her home town of Wichita, Kansas, where she was an associate attorney in the estate planning and probate practice group at Hinkle Law Firm, LLC, before joining InterActive Legal.

About InterActive Legal

InterActive Legal, headquartered in Melbourne, FL, is a leading provider of software solutions and practice development initiatives to the estate planning, elder law, and special needs planning community nationwide. InterActive Legal's automated document drafting suites helps legal practitioners in this arena make quantum gains in efficiencies and accuracy, thus enabling them to better represent the needs of their clients.

