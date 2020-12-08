Interactive Northwest, Inc. and LumenVox Partner to Launch Interactive Speech Attendant™

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact center solutions developer Interactive Northwest, Inc. (INI) has partnered with LumenVox to create a powerful replacement for Nuance's automated attendant solutions.

As the date draws near for the end of support for Nuance's SpeechAttendant® and Open SpeechAttendant® products, organizations are searching for a new speech attendant solution partner. INI's Interactive Speech Attendant (ISA) is a robust virtual voice attendant that provides callers with a convenient way to reach people within an organization by acting as a single point of access to the corporate directory.

Powered by LumenVox Automated Speech Recognizer (ASR), INI Interactive Speech Attendant (ISA) delivers a natural user experience that promotes higher customer satisfaction and better corporate branding. INI ISA's full-featured administration dashboard puts organizations in control, allowing for highly customized handling of inbound calls. The integration of LumenVox' Automatic Speech Recognizer enables greater recognition accuracy, resulting in a dramatically improved user experience. Speech cuts to the chase. It allows callers to bypass pressing numbers or routing to an operator by simply saying the name, department, or conference room. Upon recognition, the caller is transferred to the correct party. This integration of speech recognition transforms touchtone mazes into natural, intuitive call flows.

INI Interactive Speech Attendant provides a friendly and cost-effective solution to call routing. Its easy-to-use web-based administration interface simplifies the configuration of nicknames and aliases, department and location-based transfers, business hours logic, alert messaging, and more.

"INI's Interactive Speech Attendant is proving itself to be a cornerstone of business operations. The INI ISA promotes operational efficiency, reduces management costs and creates the ideal, frictionless service experience that users need," said Edward Miller, CEO of LumenVox.

"CX-focused organizations understand there is only one chance to make a first impression," said Danette Craig, President of INI. "INI's Interactive Speech Attendant enables companies to realize the best caller experience with a natural, user-friendly interface all while automating the front desk function."

INI Interactive Speech Attendant is now available through INI, LumenVox, and Avaya Channel Partners. For more features, benefits and information, visit www.interactivenw.com/products/ini-interactive-speech-attendant/ or https://www.lumenvox.com/project/interactive-northwest-inc/, or call 1-800-732-3236.

About LumenVox

LumenVox transforms customer communication. Our flexible and cost-effective technology enables you to create effortless, secure self-service and customer-agent interactions. We provide a complete suite of speech and multifactor authentication technology to make customer relations faster, stronger and safer than ever before. Our expertise is extensive—we support a multitude of applications for voice biometrics, inclusive of passive and active authentication for fraud detection. And we do it all by putting you and your customers first.

About Interactive Northwest, Inc.

INI has been a leader in self-service contact center applications since 1992. Recognized for our expertise in conversational speech, outbound, and callback technologies, we deliver solutions that combine technical prowess with a user-friendly customer experience. INI's approach emphasizes close collaboration with clients and partners to create real-world solutions that reduce the cost of providing superior customer service. As a Technology Partner of the Avaya DevConnect Program, we lead the way for emerging contact center technologies, providing innovative, highly stable solutions for on-premise and cloud-based platforms.

Contacts

Melinda Ziemer (Worldwide Director of Marketing)

[email protected]

SOURCE LumenVox