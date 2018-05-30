Interactive Podcasting Platform Saycaster is 'First of Its Kind', Launches to Public After Private Beta

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based podcasting platform Saycaster has opened up their beta site to the public after a successful private launch with an intimate group of local podcasters. The platform, which allows podcasters to pin links, tweets and comments to specific spots in their audio is free to use and has already been adopted by podcasters ranging from baseball commentary podcaster @TwoForThreeSTL to industry figurehead @TheYannilunga.

The vertical Saycaster feed auto scrolls to show rich content as it's mentioned.

The founder Marcus Scott, whose goal is to overhaul podcasting says the current beta release has been designed with simplicity in mind. "We're just super excited to have validated the fundamental concept of pinning content to specific moments in podcasts. Now we can begin to implement the host of other features on the horizon."

When asked if podcasters have taken to the new concept, co-founder Symi was happy to share that Saycaster's reception had already been very promising. "The feedback from the community so far has been overwhelmingly positive and they all say it's the first of kind they have been involved with. Yet we have also gained a better appreciation for some staple podcasting features that we can't neglect, RSS integration being an obvious one."

Upload your podcast to Saycaster and embed the player on your site to begin Saycasting.

The best way to see the potential of the platform is to check out Saycaster's introduction podcast, (www.saycaster.com/podcast). Or follow them on twitter at @saycaster to see updates and join the community, or email the team directly to hello@saycaster.com.

The Saycaster Feed

The embedded player with spots.

Podcasters can embed the minified version of the player easily on their sites.

