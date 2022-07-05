Interactive Projector Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Dell, BenQ, Panasonic, Casio & Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive projector market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.09% during 2021-2027.

Significant growth in the education sector, along with the rising demand for efficient e-learning and presentation solutions, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of interactive projectors across the corporate and healthcare sectors for conducting presentations and communicating information to the patients, are favoring the market growth. Moreover, game developers are using these projectors to offer an immersive gaming experience to the consumer.

Interactive projectors enable the gamer to customize the gaming area and interact with the walls, floors and tables for elaborate gameplay. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as product integration with cloud computing, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in sensor technologies and the implementation of favorable policies to promote digital learning solutions, along with increasing automation and digitization across the education sector, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

DLP

LCD

LCoS

Breakup by Projection Distance:

Standard Throw

Short Throw

Ultra-Short Throw

Breakup by Dimension:

2D Interactive Projectors

3D Interactive Projectors

Breakup by Resolution:

XGA (Extended Graphis Display)

WXGA (Wide- XGA)

WUXGA (Wide- Ultra XGA)

HD (High Definition)

Breakup by Application:

Education

Business

Healthcare

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Interactive Projector Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology



7 Market Breakup by Projection Distance



8 Market Breakup by Dimension



9 Market Breakup by Resolution



10 Market Breakup by Application



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

Boxlight

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Hitachi Digital Media Group

NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation)

Optoma Technology Inc. (Coretronic Corporation)

Panasonic Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp. and Touchjet Inc.

