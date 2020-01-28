Interactive Q&A with Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson and NFL Veteran Brian Mitchell during Big Game-Inspired Wine Dinner at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on Thursday, January 30 at 6:30PM in Miami, Fla.
Jan 28, 2020, 16:08 ET
MIAMI and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT: Kick off the Big Game weekend at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar with an exclusive 5-course Wine Dinner with special guests Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and NFL veteran, Brian Mitchell. Enjoy a lively conversation between the two players during dinner and take a photo with them afterwards.
The wine dinner includes:
- Pre-Game Show Reception:
- Caviar Pastry Puffs with cream filling
- Pulled Pork with crispy salted tostones
- Paired with Schramsberg, Brut Blanc de Blancs North Coast, 2016
- First Course:
- Cioppino, a traditional seafood soup
- Paired with Ridge, Adelaida Grenache Blanc Paso Robles, 2018
- Second Course:
- Barbecue Short Rib Stack featuring a mushroom risotto and polenta cake
- Paired with Ridge, Boatman Zinfandel Alexander Valley, 2014
- Third Course:
- Prime Tomahawk served family style with mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus and a black cherry demi glaze
- Paired with Ridge, Monte Bello Cabernet Blend Santa Cruz Mountains, 2016
- Touchdown
- Apple Pie Turnover featuring a honeycomb brittle
- Paired with Broadbent, Verdelho Madeira 10 Years Old Portugal
For more information, visit here.
WHERE: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
600 Brickell Ave, Suite 150
Miami, FL 33131
WHEN: Thursday, January 30 at 6:30PM
PRICE: $350 per person*, limited seating available
RSVP: Call to reserve your seat: 786-915-8790
About Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Nationally acclaimed Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers the best in steakhouse dining – here you'll find a passion for steak and wine, reflected in an exceptional menu of hand-cut steaks, an award-winning list of wines by the glass, and seasonal menu selections showcasing locally-inspired chef dishes. Fleming's was launched in Newport Beach, California, in 1998 by successful restaurant industry veterans Paul Fleming and Bill Allen. Today there are 68 restaurants nationwide with plans to open a new location in Anaheim, California in September 2020. Fleming's is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including Wine Spectator's annual Award of Excellence. For more information about Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, please visit www.FlemingsSteakhouse.com.
Media Contact:
Jackie Rodriguez, Tilson PR
561-998-1995
jrodriguez@tilsonpr.com
*event price does not include tax and gratuity.
SOURCE Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Share this article