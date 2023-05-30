Interactive Robots Global Market Report 2023: Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention for all the Right Reasons

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Interactive Robots Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Interactive Robots estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Mobile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.7% CAGR and reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 29.1% CAGR

The Interactive Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.7% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.6% CAGR.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Robotics is Here!

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Interactive Robots: Global Market Opportunity for Robotics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2032

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Interactive Robots: Overview & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Service Robots Sets the Stage for the Growth of Interactive Robots

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention for all the Right Reasons

Need for Interactive Robots Grows in the Healthcare Industry

Chatbots, the Most Popular & Widely Used Type of Interactive Robot in the Business Sector

Growing Spending on Conversational Commerce Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Chatbots in Marketing & Customer Care Operations: Global Market for Conversational Commerce (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Affective Computing Paves the Way for the Development of More Interactive, Responsive, Human Like Robots

Advances in Affective Computing Make Emotion Recognition for Human-Robot Interaction a Reality: Global Market for Affective Computing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Need for Companion Robots Rises Strengthening the Business Case for Interactive Robots

Spotlight on Gesture Recognition for Human-Robot Collaboration

Demand for More Intuitive & Interactive Solutions Paves the Way for the Emergence of Robotics as an Important Area of Application for Gesture Recognition: Global Market for Gesture Recognition (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How Artificial Intelligence is Bringing in a Transformation in Robotics

ChatGPT Ushers a New Beginning in the Era in Robotics, Beginning With Easy Interactivity

Rapid Development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Bodes Well for the Growth of Interactive Robots

Continuous Advancements in NLP Remains Crucial for Building Seamless Interactive Skills of Robots: Global Market for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in US$ Billion for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Rise of Social Robots Sets the Stage for Growth

Benefits of Robots in Education Drives Need for Interactive Robots

Encouraging Outlook for the Future of Humanoid Robots Bodes Well for Market Growth

Hotel Assistance Robots, a Promising Future Ahead

Cybersecurity for Interactive Robots Assumes Critical Importance

