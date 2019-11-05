Interactive Shoppable Video Advertising Converts Standard Automotive Video Ad into an Engaging Dealership Test Drive Opportunity

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, and Source Digital a patented interactive video and advanced commerce platform, announced a partnership to pilot an industry-first rich media ad format with a Steve Lander's auto dealership. The new ad technology creates new interactions with typical :30s video advertising, allowing audiences to stay in the video while responding to targeted messaging, exploring vehicle information, redeeming oil service coupons, or scheduling a test drive—all within the standard video ad unit.

The partnership will take advantage of Source Digital's proprietary interactive video capabilities and deploy them via Mobiquity's Advangelists platform in programmatic video marketplaces and targeted publishing partners. While watching a standard in-stream video ad on mobile, desktop or OTT enabled devices, a user can engage directly within the ad to see more information about offers or products and will be provided with options to redeem bespoke test drive incentives from the dealership. As users interact, Source Digital's platform creates rich data profiles that help advertisers deliver high-quality customer experiences.

"This partnership will bring desperately needed viewer engagement and product acquisition strategies to the automotive advertising industry," said Jeff Wilhoite, VP of Brand & Business Acquisition of Source Digital. "As digital video continues to grow at a rapid pace and the targeted audience grows more technology literate, our partnership with Mobiquity will enable typically linear model video ads to become interactive and highly measurable ad units that can prove ROAS (Return on Ad Spend) for auto clients."

The pilot with Steve Landers will launch in November with mobile, browser, and OTT ads targeting the dealership's Arkansas territory, Initially focused on Cowboy Certified Pre Owned. The Interactive Shoppable Video Ads (ISVA's) will be purchased programmatically, allowing for more targeted scale than a standard media buy.

"Landers prides itself on using innovation to deliver unparalleled service to our customers," said Steve Landers Jr, Owner. "With Source Digital and Mobiquity we're able to engage with new and existing consumers without wasting time and money on irrelevant messaging. This opportunity will increase sales and service traffic through its targeting and customization, driving down our consumer acquisition costs below the current baseline."

"We are excited about the opportunity to measure direct engagement of ads, and the subsequent dealership footfall," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "The Source Digital partnership isn't just shoppable video, it is interactive shoppable video advertising and is a first of its kind in the programmatic media marketplace."

Today's partnership announcement will be highlighted at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas. "Our Mobiquity partnership and unique approach to shoppable video advertising will revolutionize automotive advertising," closed Jeff Wilhoite. "SEMA was the ideal location to test drive these ads."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a mobile first, next generation, platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The company maintains the largest location database available to advertisers and marketers through their data services division. Through Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com), the Company also provides programmatic advertising technologies and precise mobile data insights on consumer behavior.

About Source Digital

Source is an immersive commerce and advanced advertising platform, designed for the video content creator, brands, and product companies to monetize viewers through real-time engagement of anything in the video. Completely agnostic to any device or screen, Source allows the acquisition of anything in the video through clicking, talking, touching, and listening. - www.sourcedigital.net

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995. Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward‐looking statements. The forward‐looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

For more information, please contact us at: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com

SOURCE Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

