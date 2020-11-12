Interactive Video Platform Clicktivated Launches The Market's First Fully Clickable Live Streaming Video Tech

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicktivated, a leader in interactive video that seamlessly connects viewers to products and information in video as they watch, announced today the launch of their new live streaming shoppable video technology. Brands will now be able to use Clicktivated as they live stream videos and enable their viewers to click on products to shop directly within the live stream.

Using Clicktivated's live streaming shoppable video technology, viewers will now have the ability to click and shop individual products on screen as they watch. The Clicktivated experience is seamless and non-intrusive, only showing the viewer information on the products they are interested in. Clicktivated currently works with a diverse set of brands and retailers to help create a new and innovative way to shop directly through video for both pre-recorded and now live streaming formats. This new capability will give organizations the opportunity to connect more effectively with their consumers and monetize their content in a new format that today's consumer is beginning to demand.

Live streaming shoppable video is already a growing consumer interest worldwide, and is projected to grow to a $170b market in China this year.1 With ongoing concerns surrounding in-person retail due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brands and retailers have an increased interest in creating more interactive virtual shopping experiences. While a few companies in the US have been testing shoppable live streams, Clicktivated is a leader and only platform that is able to activate a live stream to be directly clickable.

"The future of video fully revolves around streaming and interactive content. This new integration allows the perfect combination of the two, keeping viewers engaged and making it super simple to shop in the moment," said Chris Roebuck, CEO and Founder of Clicktivated. "With live streaming platforms gaining massive popularity, we set out to develop a feature that would activate these livestreams in the same way that we activate pre-recorded videos."

Clicktivated is a patented interactive video platform that blends the worlds between video and e-commerce by connecting viewers to individual products and information in video as they watch, through an interactive video experience. With a simple click of individual products in video, viewers can now shop those products instantly as they watch. Creating deeper engagement opportunities for brands through multiple distribution channels. For more information, visit www.clicktivated.com .

