Interactive Whiteboard Market to grow by USD 692.41 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The interactive whiteboard market size is expected to grow by USD 692.41 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.66% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Across North America, the easy accessibility of gadgets such as e-book readers, tablets, and laptops, along with enhanced and uninterrupted Internet connectivity, has led to the extensive embrace of digital classrooms and e-learning. Furthermore, the United States holds a prominent status as the world's largest technology market, contributing around 30% of the global tech market share in 2021, with continued growth projected in the upcoming period. This flourishing tech landscape, combined with the progression of the education sector within the region, is expected to propel the growth of the interactive whiteboard market in North America. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Whiteboard Market 2023-2027

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector to drive growth

The increasing use of advanced technologies in the education sector is notably driving market growth. Across the globe, educational institutions are progressively incorporating advanced technologies to bolster the efficiency and efficacy of their educational systems. Educators are leveraging tools like interactive whiteboards, touchscreen tablets, flat-panel technology, and 3D projectors to facilitate dynamic and engaging lessons. Moreover, visual elements such as images and graphs are presented with heightened precision and clarity compared to conventional teaching methodologies. With the rising technological acumen of the contemporary learner cohort, educational establishments acknowledge the significance of embracing innovations like interactive whiteboards. Consequently, there is a mounting worldwide demand for interactive whiteboards within the educational sector, propelled by the infusion of cutting-edge technologies aimed at enriching the learning experience.

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Increased Adoption Of Gamification

Increased adoption of gamification is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The worldwide interactive whiteboard market is observing a notable uptick in the adoption of gamification within the realm of education. This trend is particularly pronounced within primary and secondary education, where educators are incorporating gamified content to proficiently manage their classrooms. Gamification assumes a pivotal role in fostering collaborative learning among students, proffering interactive sessions, and fostering an enjoyable educational journey. Consequently, market vendors are placing heightened emphasis on integrating gamification elements into their classroom management system solutions. In parallel, Course Hero, another platform, focuses on amplifying learning outcomes by facilitating document sharing, tutoring services, and a platform for seeking answers. Its primary focus is on the high school and higher education sectors. The infusion of gamification into the learning process is projected to spark greater student engagement in classroom activities, potentially catalyzing the expansion of the global interactive whiteboard market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Interactive Whiteboard Market Players:

The interactive whiteboard market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies are mentioned below:

Alphabet Inc., Boxlight Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Genee World Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Leyard Group, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newline Interactive Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, Steelcase Inc., and ViewSonic Corp.

Interactive Whiteboard Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (education sector and corporate sector), technology (resistive, capacitive, infrared, electromagnetic pen, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Based on end-users, the market share growth by the education sector segment will be significant during the forecast period. Developed nations like the US and Canada are observing substantial uptake of interactive whiteboards. In the US, companies centered around e-learning technology are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market penetration and customer outreach. Given these collective influences, the adoption of interactive whiteboards within the educational sphere is gathering momentum, consequently propelling the anticipated growth of the global interactive whiteboard market throughout the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The corporate education technology (EdTech) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.96% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 55,495.96 million. This report covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (IT, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, finance and banking, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Augmented digitization of business processes is the key driver notably driving the growth of the global corporate education technology (EdTech) market growth.

The smart education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 353.17 billion. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. The report also extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (academics and corporate), component (service, software, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Interactive Whiteboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 692.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Boxlight Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Genee World Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Leyard Group, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Newline Interactive Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Promethean World Ltd., Qisda Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., SMART Technologies ULC, Steelcase Inc., and ViewSonic Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio